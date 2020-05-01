Left Menu
MSI Extends Product Warranty Period in India Amidst Lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 13:34 IST
Extension of 3 months across the laptop product portfolio whose warranty expires between March 15th and May 31st, 2020 NEW DELHI, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a world leading gaming brand, has announced an extension of the warranty period for their entire range of laptops under the Gaming and Content Creation series whose warranty is expiring between 15th March to 30th May 2020 for upto 3 months. Customers can avail this extension of the warranty on all MSI laptops purchased from Indian authorized sellers as per the terms and conditions applied during the product purchase. Commenting on the announcement, Mr. John Hung, General Manager, MSI India, said, "In order to offer convenience to our customers during the pandemic, we have decided to provide a 3 months extended warranty on our entire range of laptops. Our support staff is also attending to any customer queries that we are receiving on our helpline channels. At MSI, the safety and well being of our customers is top priority and we will continue to take necessary steps in order to make our product services more accessible." MSI has also been engaging with consumers through engaging contests and creative campaigns on its social media handles to help them beat the quarantine. These contests aim to establish a deep connect with their audience and encourage them to spend their days productively and efficiently. As the current times are unprecedented, MSI is contributing its effort to keep its consumers happy and safe while inspiring them to create their own special moments during these tough times. About MSI MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology.

For more product information, please go to https://in.msi.com • All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice. PWR PWR

