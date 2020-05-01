Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVDI-19 Lockdown: Special ships between Port Blair, Chennai to transport those stranded

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:02 IST
COVDI-19 Lockdown: Special ships between Port Blair, Chennai to transport those stranded

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has decided to arrange special ships between Port Blair and Chennai to ferry stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists, officials said on Friday. The decision was taken after the Centre on Wednesday issued fresh directives allowing states to transport stranded people to their home states or destination amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown "The transportation of such personnel shall be on one time, one way basis only," the deputy director of Shipping Services said in a statement.

"Primarily only asymptomatic people who clear the screening process will be allowed to board the ship," the statement said. Further, all persons arriving in Port Blair will be mandatorily quarantined for 14 days and they will be required to give an undertaking regarding this before boarding, it said.

Officials said those who want to travel will have to register themselves by 5 pm on May 2. "Based on the data of stranded personnel, sailing will be scheduled in the near future and announced accordingly," it said.

People who want to travel from Port Blair to Chennai can register themselves by sending an SMS to 9932080480 and 9150572319 with details such as name, age, sex, present location, final destination and mobile number. People who want to travel from Chennai to Port Blair can register themselves with the assistant director of Shipping Services in Chennai by sending an SMS with such details to 9434272187.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Britons fear leaving homes even if lockdown lifted, poll shows

Many Britons would be uncomfortable leaving their homes even if the government ordered the lifting of strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions in a months time, according to a poll on Friday. Britain has been on lockdown since March 23 but ...

Oil slips to $26 as weak demand, supply glut weigh

Oil slipped to around 26 a barrel on Friday as weak demand due to the coronavirus crisis and excess supply pressured the market, even as OPEC and its allies began a record output cut.The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, has collapsed 60 p...

Indonesia reports 433 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

Indonesia confirmed on Friday 433 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 10,551, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.Yurianto reported eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 800, while ...

Soccer-Lyon to claim 'dozens of millions' in damages after season ended

Olympique Lyonnais will seek dozens of million euros in damages after they were deprived of a spot in a European competition for the first time in a quarter of a century following the French Leagues decision to end the Ligue 1 season amid t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020