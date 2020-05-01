Left Menu
MSI extends product warranty period in India amidst lockdown

MSI, a world leading gaming brand, has announced an extension of the warranty period for their entire range of laptops under the Gaming and Content Creation series whose warranty is expiring between March 15 to May 30, 2020 for upto three months.

01-05-2020
MSI. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): MSI, a world leading gaming brand, has announced an extension of the warranty period for their entire range of laptops under the Gaming and Content Creation series whose warranty is expiring between March 15 to May 30, 2020 for upto three months. Customers can avail this extension of the warranty on all MSI laptops purchased from Indian authorised sellers as per the terms and conditions applied during the product purchase.

"In order to offer convenience to our customers during the pandemic, we have decided to provide a three months extended warranty on our entire range of laptops. Our support staff is also attending to any customer queries that we are receiving on our helpline channels. At MSI, the safety and well being of our customers is top priority and we will continue to take necessary steps in order to make our product services more accessible," said John Hung, General Manager, MSI India, while commenting on the announcement. MSI has also been engaging with consumers through engaging contests and creative campaigns on its social media handles to help them beat the quarantine. These contests aim to establish a deep connect with their audience and encourage them to spend their days productively and efficiently.

As the current times are unprecedented, MSI is contributing its effort to keep its consumers happy and safe while inspiring them to create their own special moments during these tough times. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

