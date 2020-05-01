Left Menu
Development News Edition

WTC GIFT City resumes the construction work

Following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, WTC GIFT City has resumed its construction work recently. Even with a limited number of workers, the globally renowned brand WTC GIFT City is all geared up and looks forward to expediting the work soon.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:01 IST
WTC GIFT City resumes the construction work
Work resumed at WTC GIFT City. Image Credit: ANI

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, WTC GIFT City has resumed its construction work recently. Even with a limited number of workers, the globally renowned brand WTC GIFT City is all geared up and looks forward to expediting the work soon. "The announcement to resume construction activity had come as a great respite for the realty sector. We are happy that we could restart the work here. We have facilitated adequate facilities for sanitization, compulsory face masks, crowd management, etc. at the site and keeping a check on it so that all the standard precautionary guidelines are followed," said Ashish Arora, Director-Distribution, Viridian RED.

While ensuring safe and secure accommodation for all the workers, the company has created isolation huts at the site. Besides facilitating regular food supplies and medical supervision, the company is also creating awareness amongst the workers on maintaining social distancing while doing their work. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spain predicts unemployment rate to reach 19%

Spains government expects that the Eurozones fourth-largest economy will shrink by 9.2 percent this year and that unemployment will reach 19 percent of the working-age population. Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvio announced the grim foreca...

Coronavirus: Denmark slowly starts to reopen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Friday that where we stand now means not everyone can return to work as they did before the corona crisis. The Scandinavian country has slowly reopened by allowing some classes to return to schoo...

Rlys announces 6 'Shramik Special' trains to ferry stranded migrant workers, students

The railways said it will run Shramik Special trains from Labour Day on Friday to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the nationwide lockdown that came into force from Mar...

ANALYSIS-'Do the right thing': Pandemic puts workers' rights on ethical investor hitlist

Corrects time reference in par 8 By Sarah ShearmanLONDON, May 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From paid sick leave to protective gear for staff, the coronavirus crisis has pushed workers rights up the list of priorities for companies and ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020