WTC GIFT City resumes the construction work

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, WTC GIFT City has resumed its construction work recently. Even with a limited number of workers, the globally renowned brand WTC GIFT City is all geared up and looks forward to expediting the work soon. "The announcement to resume construction activity had come as a great respite for the realty sector. We are happy that we could restart the work here. We have facilitated adequate facilities for sanitization, compulsory face masks, crowd management, etc. at the site and keeping a check on it so that all the standard precautionary guidelines are followed," said Ashish Arora, Director-Distribution, Viridian RED.

While ensuring safe and secure accommodation for all the workers, the company has created isolation huts at the site. Besides facilitating regular food supplies and medical supervision, the company is also creating awareness amongst the workers on maintaining social distancing while doing their work.