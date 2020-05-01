Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fraudulent share trading case: 6 entities settle matters with Sebi by paying over Rs 1.5 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:03 IST
Fraudulent share trading case: 6 entities settle matters with Sebi by paying over Rs 1.5 cr

Six entities have settled with regulator Sebi cases of alleged fraudulent trading in ECE Industries Ltd's shares, by paying over Rs 1.5 crore towards settlement charges. The entities are Prakash Kumar Mohta, Prakash Kumar Mohta (HUF), Jayantika Jatia, Maitreyi Kandoi, Moulishree Gani and Pratibha Khaitan.

They were alleged to have violated the Delisting of Equity Shares Regulations and the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices norms, Sebi noted in separate settlement orders. Sebi noted that ECE Industries came out with buyback and delisting offers for its shares during 2016.

It was observed that these entities connected to the promoters of ECE funded the purchase of shares of the firm, a bulk of which was subsequently sold under the buyback offer of ECE and thus contributed towards making the buyback offer successful. Sebi noted that Prakash Kumar Mohta was a promoter and director of ECE and Jayantika Jatia, also a promoter of ECE, was the director of Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd.

It was alleged that one entity funded by Universal Prime Aluminium and another entity funded by companies related to Mohta for purchase of ECE's shares had contributed to scrip price fall by manipulative trades and placed bid under the delisting process at a price lower than prevailing market price. However, pending the proceedings, the entities filed separate settlement applications with the regulator proposing to settle the cases without admitting or denying the guilt.

High-powered advisory committee of Sebi considered the settlement terms proposed by the applicants and recommended the case for settlement upon payment of Rs 25.5 lakh each. The settlement amounts have been remitted by the entities in April 2020.

Accordingly, Sebi in similarly worded separate orders said that "the enforcement proceedings for the alleged defaults... are settled qua the applicant"..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spain predicts unemployment rate to reach 19%

Spains government expects that the Eurozones fourth-largest economy will shrink by 9.2 percent this year and that unemployment will reach 19 percent of the working-age population. Deputy Prime Minister Nadia Calvio announced the grim foreca...

Coronavirus: Denmark slowly starts to reopen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Friday that where we stand now means not everyone can return to work as they did before the corona crisis. The Scandinavian country has slowly reopened by allowing some classes to return to schoo...

Rlys announces 6 'Shramik Special' trains to ferry stranded migrant workers, students

The railways said it will run Shramik Special trains from Labour Day on Friday to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the nationwide lockdown that came into force from Mar...

ANALYSIS-'Do the right thing': Pandemic puts workers' rights on ethical investor hitlist

Corrects time reference in par 8 By Sarah ShearmanLONDON, May 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From paid sick leave to protective gear for staff, the coronavirus crisis has pushed workers rights up the list of priorities for companies and ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020