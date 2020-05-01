Padam Dugar elected CREDAI Chennai chapter President

Chennai, May 1 (PTI): Real estate developers body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI) on Friday announced the appointment of Padam Dugar as new president of its Chennai chapter. Dugar succeeds W S Habib and would be holding the post till March 2022, a press release said.

Mehul H Doshi and Mohammed Ali have been elected Vice- Presidents while M Arumugham is the new secretary. Abhishek Mehta has been elected the new treasurer, it said.

Commenting on taking up the new role, Dugar said, 'the foremost priorities of the committee this year will be to urge the government to provide incentives to home buyers by reducing stamp duty and registration charges." "At present, we all observe our safety and safety of those around us, it is essential that in order to do so, we must contain ourselves to curb this pandemic," Dugar who is also the vice-chairman and managing director of Dugar Housing Ltd said. According to him, the committee would play an important role in working closely with government departments to give shape to a robust realty industry post lockdown.

CREDAI has 12,000 private real estate developers across 23 states and 203 cities in the country.