Royal Enfield reports sale of 91 units in April; zero domestic sales

Royal Enfield reports sale of 91 units in April; zero domestic salesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:01 IST
Niche bike manufacturer Royal Enfield on Friday said it did not sell any unit in the domestic market but exported 91 units in April amid the coronavirus pandemic. Due to complete halt in operations, Royal Enfield has reported sales of 91 units in April, the company said in a statement.
The company, a part of Eicher Motors, said it suspended operations and production across its factories, technology centres in India and the UK, all company offices and dealerships in the country starting March 23, 2020. For April, Royal Enfield's manufacturing facilities across Tiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal in Chennai and the entire supply chain including the company's dealerships across India, remained closed in compliance with the government directives, it added. The company would continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action as per the regulatory and administrative guidance, it noted.
