Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African trade unions seek court action over job cuts at SAA

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:45 IST
South African trade unions seek court action over job cuts at SAA

Two South African trade unions are seeking court action to try and block layoffs at the embattled state-owned South African Airways (SAA), according to court papers seen by Reuters on Friday.

SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December and rescue specialists Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana proposed severance packages for all of SAA's roughly 5,000-strong workforce last month after the government said it would not provide any more funds. They gave trade unions until the end of business on Friday to reach an agreement on staff severances. Otherwise, the specialists "will have to make an urgent application for an order discontinuing the business rescue proceedings and placing SAA into liquidation," they said on April 23.

But in court papers lodged on Thursday the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) have asked the Labour court to order the rescue team to withdraw the proposed layoffs or suspend talks on job cuts until they have seen a business rescue plan. The unions want a hearing on May 7.

The specialists, who declined to comment on Friday, have been given by creditors of SAA until May 29 to present the airline's business rescue plan. SAA has not been profitable since 2011 and has received more than 20 billion rand ($1.07 billion) in bailouts in the past three years, a drain on public resources at a time of weak economic growth.

The fortunes of SAA and that of its peers have deteriorated further with the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced airlines to suspend all commercial flights following a government imposed nationwide lockdown. South African airline Comair said on Thursday that it was planning to cut jobs and was in talks with U.S. planemaker Boeing on the cancellation of 737 MAX 8 orders.

Comair, which operates the British Airways franchise in South Africa and owns budget airline Kulula, said it had also started negotiations with lenders to secure bridging finance. The possibility of raising additional equity capital was also being investigated, the company said.

"Although, the company was experiencing financial headwinds prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the five-week lockdown has caused the situation to rapidly deteriorate," Comair said in a statement, adding it was not anticipated that it would resume operations before October or November 2020. ($1 = 18.7604 rand)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak reports record 990 cases in single day, cases jump to 17,439 with 391 deaths

Pakistan has reported a record 990 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 17,439 with 391 deaths so far in the country, the health ministry said on Friday. The Ministry of National Health Ser...

Hong Kong police spray tear gas in protest at shopping mall

Hong Kong police used pepper spray on Friday to disperse over a hundred protesters in a shopping mall who were singing and chanting pro-democracy slogans. The demonstrators sang the protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong and chanted Glory to Hon...

Out-of-work trainers hope gyms can make gains after pandemic

During a normal week, fitness instructor Jason Tran would dart among grueling group spin classes, high-intensity interval training sessions at boutique studios in Manhattan and an occasional one-on-one workout with private clients. But for ...

Australian police fatally shoot man who stabbed 7 at mall

Australian police fatally shot a man who stabbed and slashed seven people at and near a shopping mall on Friday, officials said. None of the victims of the rampage in the northwest coastal town of South Hedland suffered life-threatening inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020