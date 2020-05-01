Left Menu
Development News Edition

Work-from-home job offers for women rise amid COVID-19 crisis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:03 IST
Work-from-home job offers for women rise amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid the lockdown to curb COVID-19 pandemic, more and more companies are offering work-from-home jobs for women, says a report. As per the report by online career platform JobsForHer, work-for-home jobs posted on its platform saw 30 per cent rise in March 2020 as compared to the same month last year. “This is a time when working from home is the new normal. The number of women looking to start or restart their careers has also risen dramatically in recent times,” said JobsForHer Founder and CEO Neha Bagaria.

The rise has been particularly noted in metro cities including Delh- NCR, Bengaluru , Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, it added.  With work-from-home becoming the norm for a majority of the workforce, several companies are posting remote working jobs, offering opportunities for women who are looking to begin their career or make a comeback, it said. The platform saw that certain job roles such as journalist, editor, content writing, tele calling, customer services, QA testing were the ones that women professionals majorly applied for. JobsForHer also observed that education, IT, recruitment, Internet or e-commerce and advertising and PR are some of the most popular industries for women while searching for jobs. Amazon, SQUADRUN, Ufaber EduTech, Multibhashi and OneHourLearning are some of the companies in which women were applying for work-from-home jobs, it added. Overall, there was 50 per cent increase in the number of applications from job seekers in March this year compared to the year-ago month.  “Women today are highly motivated and despite the world almost coming to a halt, they are still pursuing opportunities. The work-from-home comes as a blessing for those women who have prior familial commitments,” Bagaria added.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak reports record 990 cases in single day, cases jump to 17,439 with 391 deaths

Pakistan has reported a record 990 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 17,439 with 391 deaths so far in the country, the health ministry said on Friday. The Ministry of National Health Ser...

Hong Kong police spray tear gas in protest at shopping mall

Hong Kong police used pepper spray on Friday to disperse over a hundred protesters in a shopping mall who were singing and chanting pro-democracy slogans. The demonstrators sang the protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong and chanted Glory to Hon...

Out-of-work trainers hope gyms can make gains after pandemic

During a normal week, fitness instructor Jason Tran would dart among grueling group spin classes, high-intensity interval training sessions at boutique studios in Manhattan and an occasional one-on-one workout with private clients. But for ...

Australian police fatally shoot man who stabbed 7 at mall

Australian police fatally shot a man who stabbed and slashed seven people at and near a shopping mall on Friday, officials said. None of the victims of the rampage in the northwest coastal town of South Hedland suffered life-threatening inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020