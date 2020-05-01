Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways to charge states for ferrying migrant workers during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:03 IST
Railways to charge states for ferrying migrant workers during lockdown

The railways will charge state governments for ferrying people stranded due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown in its 'Shramik Special' trains, according to an order issued on Friday. The fare would include cost of sleeper class ticket, superfast charge of Rs 30 and Rs 20 for meals and water per passenger. After more than a month of suspension of services, the railways on Friday, which is also International Labour Day, announced six "Shramik Special" trains for migrant workers, students and others who were stranded due to the lockdown.

The first such service was run with 1,200 passengers from Hyderabad to Jharkhand at 4:50 am on Friday. The other five which are scheduled to run include -- Nasik to Lucknow (at 9:30 pm), Aluva to Bhubaneswar (6 pm), Nasik to Bhopal (8 pm), Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia (9 pm).

Each train is expected to carry 1,000-1,200 passengers. "Passengers need not buy anything from the railways. State governments will coordinate and pay on their behalf," the railways said.

Thousands of migrants were stranded in places across the country since the lockdown was enforced on March 25, many even attempting to walk home hundreds of kilometres away. On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs gave permission to the railways to run special trains for migrants and those stranded in different parts of the country.

States like Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Telangana have requested special trains to ferry migrant workers back to their home states. "As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been decided to run 'Shramik Special' trains from 'Labour Day' today to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the lockdown.

"These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the state governments concerned as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The railways and state governments shall appoint senior officials as nodal officers for coordination and a smooth operation of these 'Shramik Specials'," the national transporter said. Officials said that a list of hundreds of such services have been planned by zonal railways over the coming days.

The railways also clarified that that these are special trains planned for nominated people identified and registered by state governments. "No one under any circumstance should come to Railway station looking for trains. We will not issue any tickets to any individual or entertain any request from any group or individual. We will allow only those passengers to board whom state govt officials will bring to Railway Stations. "State government is the final authority to decide that who will travel in our trains," a railways spokesperson said..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak reports record 990 cases in single day, cases jump to 17,439 with 391 deaths

Pakistan has reported a record 990 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 17,439 with 391 deaths so far in the country, the health ministry said on Friday. The Ministry of National Health Ser...

Hong Kong police spray tear gas in protest at shopping mall

Hong Kong police used pepper spray on Friday to disperse over a hundred protesters in a shopping mall who were singing and chanting pro-democracy slogans. The demonstrators sang the protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong and chanted Glory to Hon...

Out-of-work trainers hope gyms can make gains after pandemic

During a normal week, fitness instructor Jason Tran would dart among grueling group spin classes, high-intensity interval training sessions at boutique studios in Manhattan and an occasional one-on-one workout with private clients. But for ...

Australian police fatally shoot man who stabbed 7 at mall

Australian police fatally shot a man who stabbed and slashed seven people at and near a shopping mall on Friday, officials said. None of the victims of the rampage in the northwest coastal town of South Hedland suffered life-threatening inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020