Left Menu
Development News Edition

Electrical major Polycab to buyout Ryker from Singapore-based Trafigura

Leading electricals brand Polycab India Ltd (PIL) said on Saturday it has signed an agreement with Trafigura Pte Ltd of Singapore to acquire 50 per cent stake in Ryker Base, thereby terminating the existing joint venture (JV).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-05-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 11:43 IST
Electrical major Polycab to buyout Ryker from Singapore-based Trafigura
The company has 25 manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Daman. Image Credit: ANI

Leading electricals brand Polycab India Ltd (PIL) said on Saturday it has signed an agreement with Trafigura Pte Ltd of Singapore to acquire 50 per cent stake in Ryker Base, thereby terminating the existing joint venture (JV). PIL had entered into a 50:50 joint venture with Trafigura in 2016 to incorporate Ryker with an aim to strengthen backward integration of its operations and improve quality of its key input copper.

Post Trafigura's global strategic decision to exit from value-add manufacturing businesses in India where it is a joint venture partner, PIL decided to acquire balance 50 per cent stake in Ryker from Trafigura, making Ryker a wholly-owned subsidiary of PIL. The purchase consideration is likely to be about Rs 30 crore, PIL said in a statement.

As of March 31, Ryker had Rs 197 crore of external commercial borrowing availed earlier for funding the cost of the plant which will now be fully consolidated in PIL. The transaction is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions by both parties. Copper is an important element of Polycab's business and is used extensively in wires, cables as well as most of FMEG products. Ryker is involved in manufacturing of copper wire rods with a total annual capacity of 225,000 tonnes and started its commercial production in FY20.

The transaction will further allow PIL to have complete control of Ryker's manufacturing operations. While PIL's internal requirements are likely to consume about half of Ryker's capacity over medium term, the balance will be utilised through various tolling or partnership opportunities. Currently, India is a net importer of refined copper and value-added copper products due to the huge supply gap. Ryker is well placed to service this demand.

"This strategic buyout reflects Polycab's unwavering focus on strengthening its core while readying the business for its future," said Chairman and Managing Director Inder T Jaisinghani. "Enhanced control on our manufacturing operations will generate operational efficiencies and help us deliver better quality products to our consumers," he said.

PIL is a leading electricals brand with nearly Rs 8,000 crore revenue. It is the largest manufacturer of wires and cables in India and a fast-growing player in the FMEG space. The company manufactures and sells various types of cables, wires, electric fans, LED lighting and luminaires, switches and switchgears, solar products, pumps and conduits, and accessories. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Artists, athletes cling to their dreams on Havana's rooftops

These are hot, humid days in Havana. When the afternoon breeze sweeps in off the sea, William Roblejo steps onto the roof of his building, draws his bow across the strings of his violin, and runs through his repertoire of music to soothe an...

Kim reappears in public, ending absence amid health rumours

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang, state media said Saturday, ending an absence that had triggered global rumours that he may b...

Issa Rae-starrer 'Insecure' gets season five order from HBO

HBO has announced that popular dramedy series Insecure, starring Issa Rae in the lead, has been renewed for season five. The announcement was made by Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming, in a statement posted on HBOs pare...

Maha: 1,000 migrant labourers hit streets, demand return home

Around 1,000 migrant labourers, mostly from northern parts of India, came on to the streets in Maharashtras Chandrapur on Saturday to demand that arrangements be made for their return to the native places, police said. The incident took pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020