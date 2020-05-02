Left Menu
JLR chief executive Ralf Speth elected Fellow of Royal Society

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 11:44 IST
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Saturday said its Chief Executive Officer Ralf Speth has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society. The honour is in recognition of Speth's advocacy for UK research and development and his commitment to STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) education, JLR said in a statement.   With the recognition, Speth joins a global league of exceptional scientists who have been selected by the Royal Society for their outstanding contributions to scientific understanding, it added. Their ranks include six Nobel laureates, as well as internationally recognised leaders in industry and science policy. "While election to the Fellowship is a recognition of exceptional individual contributions to the sciences, it is also a network of expertise that can be drawn on to address issues of societal, and global significance," Royal Society President Venki Ramakrishnan said. Active since 1660, the Royal Society is a fellowship of many of the world's most eminent scientists and is the oldest scientific academy in continuous existence. The British firm operates its own academy in partnership with a number of universities, schools, colleges and other education providers. The JLR  academy increases student engagement in STEM and promotes career opportunities. Since its launch, Jaguar Land Rover's schools programme has engaged with over 4.7 million young people globally.

