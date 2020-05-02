Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCA India launches online retailing for Jeep

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 12:46 IST
FCA India launches online retailing for Jeep

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India on Saturday announced the launch of its online 'touch-free' Jeep retail experience in response to continued movement restrictions and social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prospective customers can book and own a Jeep online without having to physically visit a showroom, and will enjoy the convenience of a test drive and sanitized vehicle delivery at their doorstep, the company said in a statement. FCA India President and Managing Director Partha Datta said, "Our commitment is to ensure customers can still continue to access Jeep at their fingertips. To ensure health, safety and convenience, we are making the Jeep retail experience as touch-free as possible." The online booking is being dovetailed into a 360-degree digital retail architecture that will deliver easy-to-use experience for customers and prospective customers can book and own a Jeep without leaving the safety of their homes, he added. Customers need to submit details such as their contact information, geographical location, choice of vehicle variant, colour, powertrain and transmission. After reconfirmation, they can proceed to paying the booking amount via online payment options. Afterwards, FCA's automated retail architecture will automatically create a unique ID and link the customer's information to its authorized dealer in that city and a sales executive will assist the customer for test drive, booking and final payment, the company added. "The touch-free retail experience is designed to enhance convenience for customers. Physical distancing has become the new normal and keeping this in mind, our approach is to ensure customers as well as our dealer showroom staff are well protected," Datta said.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Artists, athletes cling to their dreams on Havana's rooftops

These are hot, humid days in Havana. When the afternoon breeze sweeps in off the sea, William Roblejo steps onto the roof of his building, draws his bow across the strings of his violin, and runs through his repertoire of music to soothe an...

Kim reappears in public, ending absence amid health rumours

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang, state media said Saturday, ending an absence that had triggered global rumours that he may b...

Issa Rae-starrer 'Insecure' gets season five order from HBO

HBO has announced that popular dramedy series Insecure, starring Issa Rae in the lead, has been renewed for season five. The announcement was made by Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming, in a statement posted on HBOs pare...

Maha: 1,000 migrant labourers hit streets, demand return home

Around 1,000 migrant labourers, mostly from northern parts of India, came on to the streets in Maharashtras Chandrapur on Saturday to demand that arrangements be made for their return to the native places, police said. The incident took pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020