Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank transfer of 2nd installment of Rs 500 to women Jan Dhan a/c holders from Monday: FinMin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 13:47 IST
Bank transfer of 2nd installment of Rs 500 to women Jan Dhan a/c holders from Monday: FinMin
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)

Women Jan Dhan's bank account holders will start getting the second installment of Rs 500 from Monday in line with the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in March. To help the poor tide over the COVID-19 crisis, the government had on March 26 said ex-gratia payment of Rs 500 would be credited to women Jan Dhan account holders for the next three months, starting from April. "Instalment of Rs.500 for the month of May has been sent to the bank A/cs of PMJDY women beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package. "Beneficiaries are requested to follow the schedule shared below to visit banks & CSPs.

Money can also be withdrawn via ATMs & BCs," Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda said in a tweet on Saturday. The transfer has been staggered over a period of five days to avoid the rush at the bank branches. This will help in ensuring social distancing and avoid overcrowding in banks, he said. As per the schedule, women account holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) having account numbers with the last digit as 0 and 1 will get the money in their account on May 4, while accounts ending with 2 or 3 can approach the bank on May 5. On May 6, beneficiaries with account numbers ending with 4 or 5 can collect their money, while accounts ending with 6 or 7 may withdraw on May 8. The last tranche would be remitted on May 11 for account numbers ending with 8 or 9, the tweet said. In case of emergency, one can withdraw the money immediately. However, for orderly disbursal, one must follow the banks' payment plan, it said. Beneficiaries may withdraw any day at their convenience after May 11, it added. Beneficiaries are encouraged to use the neighborhood ATMs with RuPay cards, Bank Mitras, and customer service points (CSPs) as much as possible to avoid crowding at the branches, it said. "Please note that there will be no charges for withdrawing money from other bank ATMs, at present, as per the government directives," it said.

During April as many as 20.05 crore women, Jan Dhan account holders received Rs 500 each in their accounts as the first installment. The total disbursement under the head was Rs 10,025 crore as of April 22. In a bid to mitigate the hardship caused by the coronavirus crisis, the government in late March announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package comprising free foodgrains and cooking gas to poor and cash doles to poor women and elderly.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh airport ready to resume commercial operations with safety measures in place

The Chandigarh International Airport is prepared to resume commercial operations and is awaiting green signal from the Centre, airports Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kumar said. He said that all COVID-19 precautionary measures are being foll...

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Saturday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register a strong protest over alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoC in which a woman was killed. The Foreign Office FO said in a statement ...

Iran rejects 'baseless' US comments on aid to Venezuela

Iran on Saturday denounced recent U.S. allegations that it was providing covert aid to help Venezuela overcome gas shortages as baseless without directly addressing them. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week said multiple aircraft belon...

Indonesia reports 292 new coronavirus cases, 31 new deaths

Indonesia recorded 292 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 10,843, said a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.Yurianto also reported 31 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 831. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020