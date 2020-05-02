Mr. Joy Alukkas, CMD of Joyalukkas Group Is Safe and Healthy, Says Spokesperson From Joyalukkas

Mr. Joy Alukkas, CMD of Joyalukkas Group Is Safe and Healthy, Says Spokesperson From JoyalukkasPTI | Bangalore | Updated: 02-05-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:09 IST
Bangalore, Karnataka, India: Business Wire IndiaIn light of the falsified news about Mr. Joy Alukkas that has been doing the rounds, Joyalukkas group would like to confirm that he is safe and healthy
The confusing messages, now viral on social media, reports the death of Dubai-based businessman, Mr. Joy Arakkal, who does not have any association with the Joyalukkas group
Joyalukkas mourns his demise and extends heartfelt condolences to the family in this trying time. PWRPWR
