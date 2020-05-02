Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special train carrying around 1,200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:52 IST
Special train carrying around 1,200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand

A special train from Rajasthan's Kota carrying around 1,200 students belonging to Jharkhand reached Hatia railway station in Ranchi on Saturday, a senior railway official said. The train entered the platform at 7.05 pm, Divisional Railway Manager of Ranchi Neeraj Ambast said.

These students were stranded in Kota due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Earlier this week, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the states to ferry migrant labourers, students and tourists back home in buses or special trains. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray, Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta and other officials were present at the station to receive the students.

The officials welcomed them with flowers, food packets and water as the students clapped inside the bogie before alighting. There were over 300 students from Ranchi among those who returned by the special train.

"It is a happy moment," a girl said as she struggled to hold back the tears. Over 1,200 migrant workers arrived at the Hatia station from Telangana late Friday night on a special train.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

JD Gaming comes from behind to win LPL spring title

JD Gaming took a 3-2 victory over Top Esports to win Chinas League of Legends Pro League spring split on Saturday. Top Esports, the fourth seed after round-robin play, lost the first map, won the next two and had match point to claim their ...

PM must lay out lockdown-exit plan, roadmap to fight corona, bring economy back on track: Cong

The Congress on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come forward and address the countrymen to enlighten them on the way ahead in dealing with the coronavirus and economic situation. Asking when the lockdown will finally end, Co...

Assam to open its borders with other NE states from Sunday

The Assam government will open its borders with other northeastern states from Sunday to allow stranded people to return to their homes, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. However, Assam residents stranded in Sikkim will not be allow...

Soccer training goes on at Cologne despite positive tests

Colognes players are continuing to train despite the three positive tests for coronavirus at the club that have unsettled the German soccer leagues restart plans. Cologne said Friday that three people had tested positive but didnt name them...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020