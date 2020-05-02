Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:58 IST
Fearing shortage of drivers transporters demand relief package including support to drivers

Fearing shortage of drivers in the wake of migration of labourers, transporters' body AIMTC on Saturday demanded an immediate relief package to drivers to avoid any disruption in supply chain. All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) also demanded allowing opening of godowns and warehouses with support staff for ensuring supply of goods.

It said another problem faced by the transport sector is migration of drivers to their hometown and if financial support is not provided to them their return would be difficult. "There is severe downturn in the transport sector due to persistent lockdown 1.0, 2.0 and now 3.0. 85 per cent of the population is of small operators and they are not able to sustain the financial pressure and it is going to boomerang into another major crisis. "The entire road transport fraternity of India is critical. The government must extend a helping hand to more than 20 crore people dependent on this sector to contain the huge social and economic holocaust out the present scenario," it said. It said small operators are almost bankrupt as the financiers are exerting pressure amid acute financial crunch.

Besides they added that reports of vehicles being stopped are still coming from various states despite government orders. Stating that drivers are prone to contracting COVID-19 the AIMTC demanded steps for ensuring sanitization of vehicles and also drew government attention towards reports of social boycott of drivers in many villages.

