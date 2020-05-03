Left Menu
Development News Edition

Average office rent rises by up to 8 pc in a year across 5 major cities: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:31 IST
Average office rent rises by up to 8 pc in a year across 5 major cities: Report

Office space demand fell 3 per cent during the first quarter of this calendar year but rents increased by up to 8 per cent across five major cities -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata, according to US-based property consultant Vestian. The consultant expects decline in demand for office space in the short-to-medium term. The growth in rental values would also slow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the data, the weighted average rental values of the five cities moved moderately, on a year-on-year basis, in the range of 0-8 per cent. The monthly average rent rose by 8 per cent in both Bengaluru and Hyderabad at Rs 75.5 and Rs 62 per sq ft, respectively.

Chennai saw a 5 per cent rise in rental value at Rs 60 per sq ft a month, while Mumbai witnessed a modest rise of 2 per cent at Rs 125 per sq ft. The average rental value of office space in Kolkata remained stable at Rs 48 per sq ft per month.

"The five major cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata saw absorption of approximately 9.18 million sq ft office space during Q1 2020, depicting a decline of just 3 per cent over the absorption observed in the corresponding period in the previous year," Vestian said in a report. Majority of the absorption was observed during the first two months of the first quarter of 2020, before the COVID-19 outbreak, the consultant said, adding that the lockdown led to the deferment of several large-scale leasing decisions.

Office space leasing dropped by 11 per cent in Bengaluru to 3.53 million sq ft, while Kolkata saw a drop of 57 per cent to 0.15 million sq ft and Hyderabad a dip of 25 per cent to 1.64 million sq ft. However, demand increased in Mumbai by 31 per cent to 2.39 million sq ft. Leasing of office space increased in Chennai by 23 per cent to 1.47 million sq ft.

The new office space completions for the first quarter of 2020 was recorded at 7.5 million sq ft in the five cities, a drop of 22 per cent as compared to the year-ago period. "Supply was impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as construction had to be halted owing to lockdowns in the country and the migration of labour force to their hometowns," the report said.

Shrinivas Rao, chief executive officer (Asia-Pacific), Vestian, said, "The first quarter results were not as dismal on account of the traction witnessed during the first two months of the year. The ensuing lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in large-scale repercussions across the industry, the consequences of which will be witnessed in the subsequent 3-4 quarters." Vestian provides consultancy services in commercial, residential, industrial, retail and hospitality sectors. Headquartered at Chicago, Vestian has offices across the US, India, China, Sri Lanka and the Middle East..

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Germany's interior minister backs Bundesliga restart

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Sunday backed a possible restart for the Bundesliga season this month without spectators as the government prepares for a key meeting next week. Although Bundesliga clubs have returned to training ...

Lockdown 3.0 begins tomorrow with 'considerable relaxations'; some curbs to continue

The third phase of the countrywide lockdown begins Monday with considerable relaxations, but curbs will continue in containment areas so that the gains achieved so far in the fight against COVID-19 are not squandered away, officials said Su...

CIL shifts gears to overburden removal as coal demand slumps

Coal India has shifted its focus to overburden removal -- the process of removing the top soil and rock to expose coal seams in its open cast mines --as the power sector, a major consumer of the dry fuel, has witnessed almost 30 per cent dr...

Two dead after bus carrying migrant workers meets with accident in Odisha

At least two people were killed after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants met with an accident in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Saturday night. The bus was carrying stranded migrants from Surat in Gujarat to their respective native place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020