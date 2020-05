BRIEF-U.S. SBA Says Since Round 2 Of PPP Loan, 2.2 Mln Loans Have Been Made To Small Businesses

* SBA - SINCE ROUND 2 OF PPP LOAN PROCESSING BEGAN ON APRIL 27, 2.2 MILLION LOANS HAVE BEEN MADE TO SMALL BUSINESSES; THEIR TOTAL VALUE OF IS OVER $175 BILLION

* U.S. SBA - AVERAGE LOAN SIZE IN ROUND 2 IS $79,000 * SBA-SINCE LAUNCH OF PPP ON APRIL 3, SBA PROCESSED OVER 3.8 MILLION LOANS FOR MORE THAN HALF A TRILLION DOLLARS OF ECONOMIC SUPPORT IN LESS THAN A MONTH