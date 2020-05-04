Bajaj Auto reports zero sales in domestic market in April

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Monday said it did not sell any two-wheelers or commercial vehicles in the domestic market in April. The company, however, shipped 32,009 two-wheeler units to overseas markets last month, Bajai Auto said in a statement.

The company said it sold nil units of commercial vehicles in the domestic market but managed to export 5,869 units last month. Bajaj Auto sold a total of 37,878 units last month, down 91 per cent from 4,23,315 units in April 2019.