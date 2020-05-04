Left Menu
Development News Edition

Capital, debt market service providers to remain operational during lockdown: Sebi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:07 IST
Capital, debt market service providers to remain operational during lockdown: Sebi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Market regulator Sebi has said that entities providing capital and debt market services will continue to remain operational during the nationwide lockdown which has been extended for another two weeks contain the spread of COVID-19. The government on Friday announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4, but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into red, orange and green zones.

The Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines permit continuation of certain services including Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) operations, capital and debt market services (as notified by the regulator), it said. Accordingly, regulator-notified entities that would continue to be exempted from the nationwide closure are stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, custodians, mutual funds, asset management companies, stock brokers, trading members, clearing members, participants of depositories, registrar and share transfer agents.

Besides, credit rating agencies, debenture trustees, foreign portfolio investors, portfolio managers, alternative investment funds and investment advisers would continue to be exempted. This order will continue to remain in force for two weeks starting May 4, the regulator said.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Pandemic slams Asia's factories, activity hits financial crisis lows

Asias factory activity was ravaged in April, business surveys showed on Monday, and the outlook dimmed further as government restrictions on movement to contain the coronavirus outbreak froze global production and slashed demand.A series of...

BioMerieux COVID testing product gets U.S. emergency use authorization

Biomrieux, a French healthcare company specialising in diagnostics, said on Monday it had won more positive feedback from the U.S. Food Drug Administration FDA regulator for its product aimed at helping test for the coronavirus.BioMerieuxs...

Indian women's hockey team raises Rs 20 lakh to help people affected by COVID-19

The Indian womens hockey team has raised funds to the tune of Rs 20 lakh to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemicThe Indian team raised the money through an 18-day fitness challenge, which concluded on May 3 and resulted in raisin...

Kazakh president names deputy chief of staff a Senate deputy

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named his deputy chief of staff, Maulen Ashimbayev, a Senate deputy on Monday, replacing Dariga Nazarbayeva, who has served as the speaker of the upper house.The Senate is yet to elect a new speaker an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020