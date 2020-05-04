Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Saudi plans for Newcastle may not be on scale of Man City transformation

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 13:31 IST
Soccer-Saudi plans for Newcastle may not be on scale of Man City transformation
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A bid by a Saudi Arabian state fund to secure ownership of Newcastle United is drawing scrutiny, but even if it succeeds it is unlikely that the petrodollars will transform the Premier League club into a powerhouse in the near future.

The prospect of the Saudi bid fuelling a rapid rise to the top, in the manner of Manchester City's four title successes under owners from the United Arab Emirates, has thrilled many Newcastle fans, but several analysts believe that the investment impact may not be on such a scale. A group fronted by British financier Amanda Staveley, with an expected 80% investment from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF and 10 percent involvement from billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben, have made a reported 300 million pound ($375 million) bid to buy the club from British businessman Mike Ashley.

The proposal faces some early obstacles and the prospect of Saudi ownership of a top English club has been condemned by human rights groups. Saudi Arabia was internationally criticized after the 2018 murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, the Yemen war, and the detention of several women's rights activists.

Added to that there is the long-running dispute with Qatari company BeInSport regarding allegations of Saudi tolerance of 'pirate' broadcasts in the kingdom -- an issue which has been raised by some parliamentarians in the UK. The proposed takeover is now being reviewed as part of the Premier League's "owners' and directors' test", which was previously known as the 'fit and proper person's test'.

Investors wanting to become owners of English professional clubs have to show they have no unspent criminal conviction for fraud, are not bankrupt, and have not been banned from serving as a company director. Newcastle supporters, however, are mostly excited at the prospect of major investment in their team, which has not featured in the Champions League since 2004 and has not won the English title since 1927 or FA Cup since 1955, despite claiming one of the country's largest fan bases.

The timing of the bid, though, is far from ideal -- the Premier League is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Moody's Investors Service cut Saudi Arabia's outlook to "negative" from "stable", saying the oil price crash has raised fiscal risks for the Gulf nation. "It is a relatively risky undertaking at a time when it looks like the kingdom will need a lot of liquid assets to finance deficits and maintain its currency peg," says Steffen Hertog, Associate Professor in Comparative Politics at the London School of Economics.

IMPROVING INFLUENCE Hertog, like a number of observers, believes the Saudi involvement is aimed at improving the country's influence and image outside of its borders but says economic realities may limit PIF's ambitions.

"It definitely is part of an Abu Dhabi style soft power strategy, but I am not sure how much extra money they will pour into the club. Given current fiscal developments and the travails of some of the PIF's other assets, there are likely to be constraints to Saudi generosity," he said. Manchester City's UAE owners have been closely involved in the major decision-making at the club with Khaldoon Al Mubarak chairman since September 2008 but that path may not be followed by the Saudis.

"PIF does not have the experience or capacity to be 'hands-on' so would likely take a back seat," says Neil Quilliam, CEO of Gulf-focused consultancy Castlereagh Associates. Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan addressed, in a television interview on Saturday, the issue of investments abroad, without directly mentioning PIF's potential bid for Newcastle.

"The investments are highly important because they have returns we can use in case of a crisis to curb the deficit. If we use the reserves, we consume the assets and won't have any returns. "Also, these types of crises create investment opportunities. Many companies reduce their investments, which creates opportunities to invest in them," he told Al Arabiya news channel.

PIF manages over $300 billion in assets. It has been in existence since 1971, but became a more active investor since 2015 when it started reporting to a high-level economic body headed by the kingdom's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. PIF has been tasked with delivering on Prince Mohammed's ambitious economic transformation drive to reduce the kingdom's reliance on oil revenues.

The fund is headed by former Saudi banker Yasir al-Rumayyan, whose title is the governor and is seen as close to Prince Mohammed. Financial sources have told Reuters that the crown prince had a say on many strategic PIF decisions, such as Softbank's Vision fund investment. ($1 = 0.8012 pounds)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Israel top court hears case against Netanyahu coalition deal

Israels Supreme Court was hearing arguments Monday against the legality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus coalition deal with formal rival Benny Gantz, a day after it deliberated on whether the longtime leader could head a government wh...

Bharat.live: This Uttarakhand Startup Has Made a Zoom Alternative, in Just 20 Days

Platform-free, reliable, and browser-based app for virtual meetings. It is easy to use without external hardware dependency, low on the usage of power Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India Business Wire India An indigenous, platform-free video ...

Swimming-FINA postpones 2021 Fukuoka world championships to May 2022

Swimmings world governing body FINA rescheduled the 2021 Fukuoka aquatics world championships to May 2022 on Monday to avoid a clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympics.The new dates for the swimming event in the Japanese city are May 13-29, ...

Total of 36,500 quintals of Kapas equivalent to 6900 bales procured in Maha

There have been media reports regarding problems being faced by farmers in selling Kapas in APMCs in Maharashtra.The Ministry of Textiles reassures the farmers that the Cotton Corporation of India CCI along with its agent the Maharashtra St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020