COVID-19 boosts frozen food segment in India: Experts

Indian frozen food industry is expected to grow by 17 per cent annually during 2020-24 as the coronavirus pandemic has made people conscious about healthy choices while buying daily essentials, according to experts. Even as many sectors are faced with slump, the frozen food sector has been seeing an upward spiral, growing by the passing day as people grow health conscious, according to a panel discussion organised by the US Soyabean Export Council. Earlier, the high cost of processed food items posed a major challenge for the sector to grow, said the experts.

However, a rise in health-conscious and self-aware people in society has entirely transformed the face of the industry. People have started preferring quality over higher costs and traders are also taking utmost care of the involved processes and monitoring of the frozen food to the best of their capabilities. Indian frozen food market is expected to be growing at 17 per cent annually in the period to 2024, according to the report by global market research company IMARC. Manjunath MS, Advisor Cold-chain Consulting said while the sector sees potential for growth, supply chain measures if maintained well will see an exponential rise by having the right contingency plan, best loading practices, trained and qualified professionals and transport management software. The cold chain supply in India was at a nascent stage until now, however, with the change in consumer buying patterns and healthy choices, it is growing well by the passing day, said Daniel Kaplan, Representative, Treasurer and Board Member World Food Logistics Organisation, Virginia, the US. “Encouraging healthy food, the industry is yet to upend. The enhanced processes and high standards of trade will eventually contribute to the growth of the country, making India be competitive internationally and looking forward to becoming a healthier, successful nation," he added.

Manjunath said the industry understands the requirements of its customers and their need for eating healthy. The temperature-sensitive products are transported cautiously as the supply chain uses different packaging and shipment measures to maintain their freshness and prevent them from losing their nutritional values, he added..