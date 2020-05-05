Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St snaps two-day slump as tech titans give lift

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 01:56 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St snaps two-day slump as tech titans give lift

U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday as increases in large tech and internet companies and oil price gains outweighed concerns sparked by fresh U.S.-China tensions and downbeat sentiment from the annual meeting of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Major U.S. indexes opened lower but moved higher throughout the afternoon to snap two-day losing streaks. Stocks have rebounded sharply since late March from the coronavirus-fueled sell-off, helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. Investors are now focused on the impact from a number of states easing restrictions designed to stop the outbreak in order to aid their economies.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Can you lift restrictions and begin to phase in economic activity and yet keep the number of cases at bay? That is what the market is focused on right now,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.07 points, or 0.11%, to 23,749.76, the S&P 500 gained 12.03 points, or 0.42%, to 2,842.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.77 points, or 1.23%, to 8,710.72. Gains in Microsoft, Apple and Amazon were the biggest lifts for the S&P 500, following mixed reaction last week to reports from big tech names.

Energy was the best performing S&P 500 sector, rising 3.7%, as oil prices gained. Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and United Airlines Holdings Inc fell between 5% and 8% and were among the biggest decliners on the S&P 500 after a move by Berkshire Hathaway to dump stakes in major U.S. airlines.

Shares of Berkshire itself fell 2.6% and weighed on the S&P 500 after the conglomerate posted a record quarterly net loss of nearly $50 billion. Buffett, whose comments are closely followed by investors, acknowledged at Berkshire's annual meeting on Saturday that the global pandemic could significantly damage the economy and his investments.

“His narrative was relatively sober compared to his posture over the years," said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. A flare-up in U.S.-China tensions presents another challenge to the market. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory. An editorial in China's Global Times said he was "bluffing".

Investors are also digesting a difficult corporate results season. With more than half of S&P 500 companies reporting results so far, first-quarter earnings are expected to have fallen 12.5%, according to Refinitiv data. Shares of Tyson Foods Inc tumbled 7.8% after the company said the coronavirus crisis will continue to idle U.S. meat plants and slow production as it reported lower-than-expected earnings and revenue for the quarter.

Data on Monday showed new orders for U.S.-made goods suffered a record decline in March and could sink further as disruptions from the coronavirus fracture supply chains and depress exports. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.09-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.14-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 18 new highs and 14 new lows. About 9.5 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below the 12.1 billion-share daily average over the last 20 sessions. (Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Aurora Ellis and Jonathan Oatis)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian air defenses thwart missile attack in Aleppo -state media

Syrian air defenses thwarted an aerial missile attack in the skies of the northern city of Aleppo, state media said on Monday.It gave no further details of the latest attack inside Syria in the last few weeks, which Syria has blamed on Isra...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds

The dollar rose on risk aversion and global stock markets fell on Monday as U.S.-Chinese bickering over the origin of the coronavirus outbreak sparked fear of a new trade war, but Wall Street rebounded as the lifting of lockdowns in some U....

Colts decline Hooker's 2021 option

The Indianapolis Colts passed on safety Malik Hookers fifth-year option on Monday, the deadline for teams to exercise the extra year for 2017 first-round picks. Hooker, the 15th overall pick in 2017, will be 24 years old when he is eligible...

New dates announced for World Expo Dubai

World Expo 2020, Dubai has been postponed to October next year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the chairman of the events organizing committee said. The decision came after a two-third majority of the Bureau International des Expositions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020