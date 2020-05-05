Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil boosted by moves to loosen lockdowns

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 11:52 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil boosted by moves to loosen lockdowns

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking a late Wall Street rally as governments eased coronavirus lockdowns while oil extended gains on expectations fuel demand would begin to pick up.

European stocks were set to follow suit, with FTSE futures up 1.31% and EuroSTOXX 50 futures 1.5% higher, after sharp falls on Monday. U.S. stock futures rose 0.75%. Amid light trading volumes, with China, Japan and South Korea closed for public holidays, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.84%.

The gains were led by Australia's ASX 200, which rose 1.42%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.84%. Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC markets, cautioned against reading too much into the day's moves in Asia, with few meaningful leads for investors.

"While the rises are good to see, much of the region is still on holiday, and (Australian) volumes are down 10% and that means this won't be too convincing for traders," he said. The Asian rally followed late U.S. gains with the S&P 500 ending up 0.42%, driven by technology names such as Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.

The upturn followed more optimistic statements from the governors of California and New York for reopening businesses. Several other countries including Spain, Italy, Nigeria, India, and Malaysia also tentatively eased lockdowns. Brent crude rose 4% to $28.30 a barrel, up for a sixth straight day, and U.S. crude rose 6.03% to $21.60 a barrel, as countries began loosening coronavirus restrictions and crude supply cuts took effect.

Analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said the structure of the oil price rises, with bigger gains in nearer-dated contracts, suggested expectations of more production cuts and a restoration of fuel demand later this year. They added, though, that this meant prices are highly unlikely to recover the big falls since the start of the year.

The optimism about an economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak outweighed, at least briefly, the latest war of words between China and the United States, which had dragged down Asian and European shares on Monday. An internal Chinese report warns that Beijing faces a rising wave of worldwide hostility in the wake of the outbreak that could tip relations with the United States into confrontation, people familiar with the paper told Reuters.

"Tension between China and the U.S. is going to be one of those themes that comes and goes over the next few months in the lead-up to the presidential election," said Jim McCafferty, joint-head of APAC equity research at Nomura. The dollar index dropped 0.1%, as commodity currencies inched up, and spot gold lost 0.08% to $1,700 an ounce.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

JEE-Mains to be held from July 18-23, JEE-Advanced in August: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

JEE-Mains to be held from July 18-23, JEE-Advanced in August HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank....

Euro zone bonds yields up before German court rules on ECB stimulus legality

Euro zone bond yields inched up on Tuesday before a German court ruling on the legality of an European Central Bank debt purchase programme that has for years capped sovereign borrowing costs and is widely credited with keeping the euro zon...

Pak's number of COVID-19 cases surges past 21,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 21,501 after 1,315 new infections were recorded, while 24 people died due to the disease, taking the death toll in the country to 486, the health ministry said on Tuesday. According to the...

India likely to operate 64 flights to repatriate 14,800 of its nationals from 12 countries

The Central government is likely to operate 64 flights from May 7 to 13 to bring home around 14,800 Indian nationals stranded abroad because of the coronavirus lockdown, said senior government officials on Tuesday. These special flights wou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020