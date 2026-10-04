“We have created history”: Ishika Chaudhary, Sambharwal celebrate India’s historic Asian Games gold in Hockey

Indian field hockey players Ishika Chaudhary and Ishika Sambharwal celebrated India’s historic performance, defeating reigning Asian champions China 1-0 to clinch the gold medal and end a 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal in Aichi-Nagoya.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 17:47 IST
“We have created history”: Ishika Chaudhary, Sambharwal celebrate India’s historic Asian Games gold in Hockey
Ishika Chaudhary and Ishika Sambharwal. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian field hockey players Ishika Chaudhary and Ishika Sambharwal celebrated India’s historic performance, defeating reigning Asian champions China 1-0 to clinch the gold medal and end a 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal in Aichi-Nagoya. Ishika Chaudhary celebrated India’s historic achievement, crediting the entire team, coaching staff and behind-the-scenes support for the success. She also highlighted the team’s year-long preparation and thanked her family and others whose support helped her reach this stage.

"We have created history, so we are all very happy. The special team, everyone who worked hard, the staff, and all those working behind the scenes have contributed immensely... The way our preparation went throughout the year, the team performed extremely well... My family and many other people have contributed tremendously to bringing me this far," Ishika Chaudhary told ANI. Sambharwal expressed happiness over the support from fans and said India believed it could overcome higher-ranked China, especially after a strong showing against them at the World Cup. She said the team’s focus is now on the Olympics and called it a privilege to be part of the historic squad.

"I am extremely happy to see so many people here joining in my joy and supporting me. We obviously knew that China were a higher-ranked team than us, but we believed that we could beat them. We had also performed very well against them in the World Cup... Our sole focus will be on the Olympics. I feel extremely privileged to have been part of this squad and this team that has created history,"  Sambharwal told ANI. Ranked No. 8 in the world, India stunned fourth-ranked China in a fiercely contested final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal through a field strike in the 10th minute. The victory marked India’s first women’s hockey medal at the Asian Games since 1982, when the team last stood on the podium. (ANI)

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