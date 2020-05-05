Left Menu
Sriram Venkataraman named Flipkart Commerce CFO

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sriram Venkataraman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Flipkart Commerce (Flipkart and Myntra), effective immediately. Venkataraman would be responsible for key finance operations and functions at Flipkart and Myntra, including tax, risk management, and treasury.

He would also be responsible for corporate development at Flipkart, while procurement, planning, and analytics and decision sciences would continue to report to him, the e-commerce platform said in a statement. Emily McNeal, who held the role of Flipkart Group CFO since September 2018, has decided to return to the US to pursue a career opportunity outside the Walmart Group, it said.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group, said: Sriram has consistently demonstrated his expertise managing several diverse functions at Flipkart and is well poised to take on the responsibilities as Flipkart Commerce CFO. Venkataraman will begin reporting to Chris Nicholas, Executive Vice President, and CFO, Walmart International.

Dawn Marie Ptak, Vice President, and Group Controller continue to be responsible for the Group controllership and the divisional controllership functions for Flipkart, Myntra, and PhonePe reporting to the International Controller in Walmart International, it was stated.

