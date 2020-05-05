Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angola Oil & Gas 2020 to take place 14-15 Oct

Under the theme ‘New Era of Growth and Prosperity in Angola,’ the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas aims to promote and attract foreign direct investment in what is one of Africa’s biggest economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:45 IST
Angola Oil & Gas 2020 to take place 14-15 Oct
AOG 2020 will also feature key industry players such as ENI, who is currently developing the Agogo field in Block 15 / 06, offshore Angola with partners Sonangol P&P and SSI Fifteen Limited. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

The Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) Conference & Exhibition 2020 will take place October 14-15, 2020 in Luanda for its second year, as the focal point of an international investment drive; The Angolan government has reiterated its confidence in the country's energy sector, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic; AOG 2020 is the focal point of an international investment drive aimed at bringing new deals to the table and signing up new entrants to Angola's oil and gas industry.

The second edition of the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) Conference & Exhibition 2020 will officially take place on October 14-15, 2020. The new dates come after Angola's Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, together with the event organizer, Africa Oil & Power (AOP), took vigilant action to keep delegates, speakers and participants safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed the event.

"We have been monitoring the global COVID-19 pandemic closely and felt that it would be in everyone's best interest to push the dates of the conference to the end of the year. Despite COVID-19's impact on the global energy industry, confidence in Angola's oil and gas sector remains on an upward trajectory," says James Chester, Acting CEO of AOP.

The reappointment of H.E. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo as Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas by Angolan President H.E. João Lourenço, coupled with the work that has been put into reviving Angola's energy sector over the last few years, represents a continued vote of confidence in the country's oil and gas sector.

The Minister has implemented a series of reforms that have streamlined investment in Angola's oil and gas sector, adopting new rules and procedures for public tenders involving oil and gas contracts, establishing a formal field abandonment process, incentivizing marginal field development, revising natural gas statues and expanding existing development zones.

"With new projects coming on stream, an upcoming licensing round and the launch of gas monetization initiatives, to name a few, confidence in Angola's energy sector is at an all-time high, spearheaded by government's initiatives to continually progress the industry," Chester adds.

Under the theme 'New Era of Growth and Prosperity in Angola,' the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas aims to promote and attract foreign direct investment in what is one of Africa's biggest economies.

AOG 2020 will also feature key industry players such as ENI, who is currently developing the Agogo field in Block 15 / 06, offshore Angola with partners Sonangol P&P and SSI Fifteen Limited. Production currently stands at approximately 10,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and is expected to increase to 20,000 bpd in the near future.

Angola's national oil company Sonangol, which is currently undergoing a restructuring phase, will also be in attendance.

Major international companies including Total, Baker Hughes, Equinor, Certex, Bureau Veritas, Pluspetrol, Angola Cables, Poliedro Oil Corporation and MikaMedical have already signed on as sponsors.

Companies active in Angola's investment, health, energy and telecommunication sectors including Prezioso Angola, Brimont, FMCH Group, Huawei, Vista Waste Management, Welltec, NCR Angola, International SOS, Total, Angola Cables, BIC Seguros and Teleservice, have already secured exhibition space, and the event organizers expect even more diversified companies to come on board.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

No community transmission of COVID-19, behavioural changes may be new 'healthy' normal: Harsh Vardhan

India has so far been able to stave off community transmission of COVID-19, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, expressing the hope that behavioural changes brought about by the infection could become the new normal for a healthy soci...

FOREX-Euro drops after German court ruling fuels uncertainty

The euro weakened across the board on Tuesday after a German consitutional court ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying government bonds if the European Central Bank cannot prove those purchases are needed. The decision did not apply to...

COVID-19: India gives 200,000 HCQ tablets, other medical supplies to Myanmar

India on Tuesday provided 200,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets and other medical equipment to Myanmar to aid its fight against the deadly coronavirus. Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar handed over the medical supplies to the official...

Report: Israeli airstrikes on eastern Syria kill 14 fighters

Israeli airstrikes in eastern Syria killed 14 Iranian and Iraqi fighters and wounded others, some seriously, an opposition war monitoring group said Tuesday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the late Monday strikes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020