Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro drops after German court ruling fuels uncertainty

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:59 IST
FOREX-Euro drops after German court ruling fuels uncertainty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The euro weakened across the board on Tuesday after a German consitutional court ruled that the Bundesbank must stop buying government bonds if the European Central Bank cannot prove those purchases are needed. The decision did not apply to the ECB's latest pandemic-fighting programme, a 750 billion euro scheme to prop up the economy, but the ruling unsettled financial markets, which had been calmed by aggressive ECB asset purchases to prevent the coronavirus crisis leading to an economic meltdown.

The single currency fell 0.7% to $1.0826 in the wake of the ruling and is on track for its biggest single-day drop since the beginning of April, Refintiv data showed. "Markets don't seem to like anything that the ECB can't fix, but as things stand at the moment, this is a pretty big bump in the road," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard in London.

"People like us are going through the decision, trying to understand what it means for possible countermoves by the ECB and while this takes place, markets do not like uncertainty and that's why they're reacting negatively." Also hurting the euro was the presence of a large long position in the single currency which has intensified the selling pressure.

Latest positioning data showed bullish euro bets were at their biggest level in nearly two years. But the euro currency has weakened by more than 5% from more than one-year highs of nearly $1.15 hit in March.

Nomura strategists recommend a short position in euro/dollar expecting the single currency to weaken to $1.06 over the coming months. The euro's drop pushed the dollar higher for a second consecutive day with the dollar index rising 0.4% to 99.91.

"It illustrates the difficulties versus the Fed for example; the Fed has no such constraints of U.S. states challenging QE (quantitative easing) there," Societe Generale strategist Kenneth Broux said. The dollar's gains were also supported after U.S. President Donald Trump stepped up verbal attacks on China, raising fears of a new trade war.

The Australian dollar edged up more than 64 cents to $0.6454 after the Reserve Bank of Australia left its targets for the cash rate and three-year government bond yields unchanged at 0.25%. But the bank forecast the Australian economy would suffer its largest ever contraction in the first half of the year. Other commodity currencies like the Norwegian crown also advanced as oil prices bounced.

U.S. crude rose 6.6% and Brent around 5% as production fell and countries around the globe including Italy, Finland and several U.S. states eased lockdown restrictions. Trading was light because of public holidays in Japan and China. The yuan rose to 7.1195 per dollar in offshore trade, recovering from a six-week low of 7.1560 hit in the previous session, but well below the range it was in last month.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

10 cr benefitted by PDS; steps taken against 400 dealers, says Bengal govt amid anomaly charges

Amid controversy over anomalies in Public Distribution System in the state, the West Bengal government on Tuesday said ration items have reached around 10 crore people during the lockdown and action has been taken against over 400 dealers f...

Pregnant woman dies of COVID-19 in Nashik; district toll 13

A 20-year-old pregnant woman died due to COVID-19 here, taking the toll in Nashik district of Maharashtra to 13, while four more persons tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, officials said. The woman, a resident of Bajrangwadi area...

Millennial Money: Still employed? Focus on savings and debt

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown tens of millions of people into financial turmoil. But not everyone is feeling the pinch. Not yet, at least. Roughly a quarter of Americans 24 percent said the coronavirus crisis has not impacted their fi...

Kenya urges Somalia to speedily investigate fatal plane crash

Kenya on Tuesday called for an urgent investigation into the fatal crash of a private cargo plane in Somalia amid unconfirmed reports it may have been shot down. The plane belonged to African Express Airways and was ferrying supplies for us...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020