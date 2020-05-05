Agritech platform Clover raises Rs 7 crore from Alteria Capital

Agritech platform Clover raises Rs 7 crore from Alteria CapitalPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:08 IST
Agritech platform Clover on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 7 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital. This is over and above Rs 39 crore (USD 5.5 million) Series A funding that was raised in February from Accel, Omnivore and Mayfield. Clover is a greenhouse agritech platform, which partners with farmers across India, and markets premium quality greenhouse-grown fresh produce through business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels
“The recently closed Series A round alongside Alteria's current investment will help us achieve our vision to reshape the supply chain for greenhouse-grown fresh produce,” co-founder of Clover Avinash BR said
According to Vinod Murali, Managing Partner of Alteria Capital, agritech is a segment which continues to see tailwinds despite coronavirus-related issues. Based in Bengaluru, Clover was co-founded by Avinash BR, Gururaj Rao, Arvind Murali, and Santhosh Narasipura.
