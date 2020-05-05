Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 crisis: Certain economists, academicians for incentive to exporters, delayed GST payment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:56 IST
COVID-19 crisis: Certain economists, academicians for incentive to exporters, delayed GST payment

Certain sections of economists and academicians have suggested various measures such as an incentive package for exporters and relaxation to businesses for delayed GST payment, with a view to help the economy tide over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recommendations are part of a report titled 'COVID-19: Challenges for the Indian Economy - Trade and Foreign Policy Effects'.

The Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India) in a statement said it is an initiative where 40 economists and academics of Indian and international institutions have written their assessment of the economic, social and political impact of COVID-19. The Council said it would brainstorm various ideas and assessments.

Nitya Nanda, director of Council for Social Development, suggested that the government could allow delayed depositing of GST, "say, one more month to deposit GST dues without any penalty". Businesses may be allowed to deposit only a part of the GST dues and retain the balance that can be adjusted against the input credit, Nanda said.

Sanjib Pohit, professor, National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), said that a cut in intermediate tax during this time would definitely help the economy. It is essential that the Union government transfers the states' share of GST amount due immediately, Pohit said adding that the Centre should be proactive in releasing the GST due amount of firms immediately.

Another academician has stated that the government should invest heavily on infrastructure like power, roads, ports, and water possibly in a public-private partnership (PPP) mode to motivate the private sector to have some ownership of the infrastructure for long-term sustainability. Sacchidananda Mukherjee, associate professor, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), has stated that on revenue mobilisation, the government may consider acceleration of disinvestment programmes, auction of licences of natural resources extraction and utilisation (such as 5G spectrum and coal blocks) and reduction of unproductive subsidies.

Another writer has recommended that the exporter community will need to be given "big incentives and stimulus" to overcome the challenges in tough times. The ASEAN-India Centre (AIC) at Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) in collaboration with the EEPC has produced this report.

It has also mentioned that views expressed by the authors in the report are their own and do not represent the views of the AIC, RIS or EEPC India..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's coronavirus death toll highest in Europe as it crosses 32,000

The deaths in the UK from coronavirus on Tuesday rose to 32,375, making it the worst-hit country in Europe from the pandemic. The latest Office for National Statistics ONS data takes the UKs figure past the 29,079 in Italy so far with the ...

Cong demands rollback in diesel, petrol prices in Delhi

The Congress Tuesday condemned the decision to raise taxes on diesel and petrol in Delhi and demanded their immediate rollback, saying higher fuel prices will adversely impact the supply chain, the agriculture sector and farmers. The Congre...

MP: Former dacoit Mohar Singh dies at 92

Former dreaded dacoit Mohar Singh died following prolonged illness in Madhya Pradeshs Bhind district on Tuesday, family sources said. Mohar was 92 and is survived by his two sons and a daughter, his nephew Indrabhan Singh said.In 1960s, the...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,583; cases climb to 46,711 in country: Health ministry

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,583 with 194 fatalities reported since Monday evening, while the number of cases saw a big jump of 3,875 to go up to 46,711 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020