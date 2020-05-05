Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:35 IST
Airtel app users to get free access to ZEE5 content now for limited period
Bharti Airtel's customers who have downloaded the company's mobile app will get free access to ZEE5's video entertainment content for about two months under a partnership between the two entities announced on Tuesday. Airtel Thanks app customers will not have to pay any subscription to avail the access to ZEE5's content, according to the announcement.

"There is some exciting news for all Airtel Thanks customers, who will now get free unlimited access to ZEE5's premium content library as part of their exclusive Thanks benefits. This special offer for Airtel Thanks customers will be available from May 4, 2020, to July 12, 2020," Airtel said in statement. Both prepaid and postpaid customers can download the app.

"ZEE5 is happy to strengthen the relationship further with Airtel. We are looking to expand our reach through this partnership with Airtel as we will leverage synergies between the brands and further bolster our presence across the country," Manpreet Bumrah, business development and commercial head, ZEE5 India, said. The country has witnessed around 20 per cent rise in demand in data consumption during the lockdown. Entertainment apps, including gaming content, have seen about 200 per cent jump in data consumption, according to industry estimates.

"We are delighted to work with ZEE to bring high quality premium video content to our customers as part of the expanding Thanks Rewards," Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel, said.

