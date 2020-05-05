Left Menu
Development News Edition

87% urban Indians give high ratings to Modi govt's handling of COVID-19 crisis: Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:48 IST
87% urban Indians give high ratings to Modi govt's handling of COVID-19 crisis: Survey

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) An overwhelming 87 per cent of urban Indians have given high ratings to the Narendra Modi government for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, according to a survey by Ipsos.  The multinational market research firm, Ipsos conducted this survey from April 23-26 by seeking responses from about 26,000 people across 13 countries. A majority of people in 9 out of 13 countries felt that their government was doing a good job of containing the spread of COVID-19, it said

"Government was quick to enforce a total lockdown and took a number of bold, precautionary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Now, the government is considering a cautious, partial re-opening in the green zones. Government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been lauded by the majority of the populace, polled in the survey," said Amit Adarkar, Ipsos India CEO.   After facing a lot of initial flak worldwide on the handling and seriousness of the pandemic, the role of the World Health Organization (WHO) has found favour with the majority of people in 11 out of the 13 countries surveyed in containing the spread of COVID-19, but this sentiment has fallen since March in nine out of 12 countries where Ipsos has tracked opinions

About 75 per cent of the urban Indians surveyed positively view the role of the WHO in containing the spread of the virus, although there is a dip from the previous survey.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

SA's tax and revenue performance takes knock: Revenue Service

The South African Revenue Service says the countrys tax and revenue performance has taken a knock as a result of an ailing economy compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.Whilst it is early days, our initial view is that revenue performance wil...

Roll back VAT hike on petrol and diesel: Delhi Congress to city govt

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Kejriwal government roll back the hike in VAT on diesel and petrol as well as the special cess levied on liquor. The partys Delhi unit president Anil Kumar in a video conference said the peopl...

Trump flying to Arizona to visit mask factory on trip with political overtones

President Donald Trump took a rare trip out of Washington on Tuesday to tour a mask production plant in Arizona, visiting a state he hopes to win in the November election even as Americans avoid travel to fight the coronavirus. Trump, a Rep...

Sterling rebounds as risk sentiment recovers

Sterling rebounded against the dollar on Tuesday as demand eased for the U.S. currency on the back of improving risk sentiment in global markets, allowing the pound to recover some of its 1.5 loss this month.Risk appetite improved in market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020