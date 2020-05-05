Special train carrying migrants leave for Bihar from Kalyan

A Shramik Special train carryingnearly 1,200 migrants left for Darbhanga in Bihar on Tuesdaynight from Kalyan junction in neighbouring Thane district ofMaharashtra, the Central Railway said

The end-to-end service departed at 8.37 pm carryingonly the registered and nominated passengers cleared by thestate government, a release said

On Monday, the Central Railway had operated twoShramik special trains between Akola-Lucknow and Bhiwandi-Jaipur.