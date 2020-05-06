Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, stocks poised to gain in Asia on economic growth hopes

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 05:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 05:32 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, stocks poised to gain in Asia on economic growth hopes

Global stocks and crude prices were set to extend gains in Asia on Wednesday on confidence that government steps to restart economies will bring back growth and demand for oil. Futures on major U.S. and Hong Kong stock indexes were up following gains in a global stock index and an oil price surge of as much as 25%.

Financial markets had mostly dismissed grim economic losses from the coronavirus pandemic, but had second thoughts later in the day, trimming gains after downbeat comments from a senior member of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.38%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.32%.

However, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.20% in early trade. Stock markets in mainland China will reopen for the first time since Thursday after a holiday break.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose as much as 2% during the day. The index cut gains by just over half at the close after U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida warned that economic data would get much worse before getting better, possibly in the second half of the year. Gains in Brent in early Asia trade could extend the global benchmark's string of gains to seven straight sessions while West Texas Intermediate rallied for the sixth consecutive session.

Fuel demand worldwide was down roughly 30% in April, but that has since risen modestly due to efforts to lift travel restrictions. "The market is starting to realize that demand destruction has been terrible, but we're reopening and demand is going to get better," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56%, the S&P 500 gained 0.90%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13%. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 1% overnight. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed nearly 2.2% higher.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on evidence of the increasing need for the government to finance economic stimulus and in anticipation of an economic recovery. The yield on benchmark 10-year notes rose on Tuesday to 0.66% from 0.63% late on Monday.

Traders will also be watching Wednesday for the ADP National Employment Report of private U.S. payrolls. It could foretell the damage to be revealed on Friday in the official U.S. government measure of jobs in April, estimated to show nearly 22 million jobs were lost last month. In line with rising Treasury yields, the U.S. dollar rose for a third session on Tuesday against most major currencies.

The dollar index rose 0.287%he euro unchanged at $1.0838 after a ruling from Germany's highest court on Tuesday that the European Central Bank must justify bond purchases under its flagship stimulus program or lose the Bundesbank as a participant. Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,702.55 an ounce.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's CSL to start work on immunoglobulin product to treat COVID-19

Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd said on Wednesday it will start local development of an immunoglobulin product to treat serious cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The companys unit CSL Behring will develop the i...

Most Americans would take coronavirus vaccine if deemed safe -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Three-quarters of Americans would take a coronavirus vaccine after receiving certain assurances that it was safe, and another 9 would take one as soon as it was available, a ReutersIpsos poll released Tuesday showed.The strong support for a...

WH begins talks on winding down coronavirus task force, says VP Pence

The Trump administration has initiated talks on winding down the White House Task Force on Coronavirus and gradually delegating its responsibilities to the relevant federal agencies, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday. Pence leads...

Giants claim QB Rush off waivers from Cowboys

Jason Garrett, the New York Giants new offensive coordinator, added a familiar face to his unit on Tuesday. The Giants claimed Cooper Rush off waivers from the Cowboys, with the backup quarterback joining his former Dallas head coach.On Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020