Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facility near Pyongyang airport linked to N.Korea's missile programme, U.S. think-tank says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 09:34 IST
Facility near Pyongyang airport linked to N.Korea's missile programme, U.S. think-tank says
Kim Jong Un (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A new facility near Pyongyang International Airport is almost certainly linked to North Korea's expanding ballistic missile program, according to a report from a Washington-based think-tank.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) cited commercial satellite imagery it says shows the facility and a nearby underground structure have the capacity to accommodate North Korea's largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that experts believe are able to strike anywhere in the United States. The facility has been under construction since 2016 and includes a number of notable features, including an unusually large covered rail terminal and buildings that are linked by drive-through access, according to the CSIS report, published on Tuesday. The facility is also relatively close to ballistic missile component manufacturing plants in the Pyongyang area.

"Taken as a whole, these characteristics suggest that this facility is likely designed to support ballistic missile operations," the report said, calling it the Sil-li Ballistic Missile Support Facility. The North Korean embassy in Beijing could not immediately be reached for comment on the report.

When asked about the report at a regular briefing in Seoul on Wednesday, a spokesman for South Korea's Unification Ministry said it would be inappropriate to comment. Negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have been at a standstill after working-level meetings with the United States collapsed last year.

In 2018, North Korea said it closed its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, and last year it offered to dismantle its Yongbyon nuclear complex in return for the revocation of five key U.N. resolutions during a failed summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam. But experts and U.S. officials say in the absence of a denuclearisation deal, North Korea has continued to expand its arsenal of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

In recent months, North Korea has also warned it could rethink its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons tests and ICBM launches. Located on the southwest corner of Pyongyang International Airport - approximately 17km (10 miles) northwest of the North Korean capital - the Sil-li facility encompasses approximately 442,300 square meters (4.76 million square feet), according to CSIS.

"A high-bay building within the facility is large enough to accommodate an elevated Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile and, therefore, the entirety of North Korea's known ballistic missile variants," the report said. "The facility has been constructed next to an underground facility whose likely size is also large enough to easily accommodate all known North Korean ballistic missiles and their associated launchers and support vehicles."

The buildings are connected by a wide surfaced road network that could help move large trucks and ballistic missile launchers, the report said. North and South Korea on Saturday exchanged gunfire around a rural guard post, raising tension a day after North Korean state media showed Kim visiting a factory, the first report of him making a public appearance since April 11.

North Korea launched multiple short-range anti-ship cruise missiles into the sea and Sukhoi jets fired air-to-surface missiles on April 14.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

No security breach in Aarogya Setu app, govt assures after ethical hacker raises privacy concerns

The government on Wednesday said no data or security breach has been identified in Aarogya Setu after an ethical hacker raised concerns about a potential security issue in the app. The app is the governments mobile application for contact t...

China says HK will never be calm unless violent protesters removed

Chinas Hong Kong affairs office on Wednesday condemned Hong Kong protesters as a political virus who seek independence, warning that the city will never be calm unless black-clad violent protesters were all removed.The Hong Kong and Macau A...

Pandemic pushes some Iraqis, broken by conflict, into poverty

When shops and homes shutter at curfew, some Iraqis in this Baghdad district say it reminds them of past traumas that destroyed lives and livelihoods sectarian death squads, foreign invasion, and the ruin wrought by international sanctions....

CBS pulls plug on Michael Urie, Becki Newton's comedy pilot 'Fun'

Comedy pilot Fun, featuring Ugly Betty stars Michael Urie and Becki Newton, will not be moving ahead on CBS, the network has announced. The show, which hailed from 2 Broke Girls co-creator Michael Patrick King, had a pilot production commit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020