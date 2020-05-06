Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holisol Logistics Develops 'Social Distancing' Tech Solution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 10:58 IST
Holisol Logistics Develops 'Social Distancing' Tech Solution

NEW DELHI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holisol Logistics, in partnership with Evoxyz Software, has developed a tech-based solution for effective practising of 'social distancing' at their fulfilment centres. The new solution is based on 'Bluetooth technology' which helps in monitoring the safety norm of 'social distancing' between the co-workers at the workplace.

As a part of the system, we have implemented a tag-based ID card for the co-workers and 'Bluetooth readers' inside the facility to receive data from the tags. In case of a breach, the system raises an alarm in the mobile app of the co-worker and simultaneously alerts the site supervisor & manager. The system logs and maintains detailed reports allowing constant monitoring, analysis & feedback. The data can also be used for a reliable contact tracing if needed.

A successful trial has been completed in one of Holisol's fulfilment centres in Delhi and now they are gearing up to roll it out at their other facilities in India. As per Rahul S Dogar, Co-Founder of Holisol Logistics, "In this unprecedented time safety of our co-workers is of prime importance to us. With the help of this newly developed technology, we will be able to ensure the safety of our co-workers by practising social distancing." "I believe that the requirement of social distancing is here to stay for long. The use of technology would help us to remind our co-workers to maintain it for their own and others' safety. We are very thankful to our technology partner Evoxyz to understand our requirements and quickly configure their technology to dish-out this solution. We will deploy this technology to all our operational sites including our offices once they reopen after lockdown and are happy to offer it to others who are interested. Fighting COVID-19 is a common goal for everyone," as shared by Rahul.

About Holisol: Holisol is a leading supply chain organization providing 'Tech-enabled end-to-end supply chain solutions' for customer's business. Holisol works on the value proposition of Design-Implement-Manage E2E logistics to offer customers an experience of working like their own extended team, with affordable strategic and operational expertise. Headquartered in Delhi, Holisol has a workforce of +250 supply chain enthusiasts who are continuously building value through leadership, innovation and relationships.

For more information please visit www.holisollogistics.com. About Evoxyz: Evoxyz is a tech startup founded in the year 2014 by a set of people passionate about technology and its usage for creating social impact. Based out of Gurugram the team is relentlessly working to enable the development of innovative solutions to increase productivity, save cost and enable social causes like child safety and now handling pandemics like COVID-19.

Evolutions 1.0 is our flagship platform which has the unique capability of location tracing via Bluetooth technology using Evotag wearables and smartphones. The solutions built on this platform are deployed in varied industry domains based on their needs. This contact-less Evotag technology is being used as a safety enabler in enterprises for tracking humans, assets and generate alerts so that the right communication is sent to the right people at the right time. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943239/Holisol_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court set to hear Obamacare case argued by phone

The Supreme Courts third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act. The justices are hearing a dispute Wednesday about Trump administration rules that would ...

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Post-pandemic workspace makeoverAs lockdowns are gradually lifted and people anticipate returning to offices, many wonder what the post-pandemic workspace will look like. Occupatio...

AstraZeneca's diabetes drug gets FDA nod to treat heart failure

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca Plcs drug to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for heart failure in certain patients, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.The approval by the FDA was based on ...

American companies lay off thousands of workers while continuing to reward shareholders during pandemic

At a time when the coronavirus pandemic has squeezed them, multi-national companies in America are laying off workers while paying cash dividends to their shareholders. Thus making the workers bear the brunt of the sacrifices while the shar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020