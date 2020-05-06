Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIIT Technologies shares jump 14 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 11:20 IST
NIIT Technologies shares jump 14 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of NIIT Technologies on Wednesday zoomed 14 per cent in early trade after the company reported a 11.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for March 2020 quarter. The company's shares rose sharply by 11.84 per cent to Rs 1,329.20 on the BSE.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it gained 13.98 per cent to Rs 1,356.15. NIIT Technologies on Tuesday reported a 11.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.6 crore for the March 2020 quarter and said strong tech capabilities and sharp execution helped the company in winning large deals.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 102 crore in January-March 2019 quarter. Its consolidated revenue grew 19 per cent to Rs 1,109.3 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 931.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to a company statement.

For FY'20, net profit rose 23.2 per cent to Rs 474 crore, while revenue grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 4,180.9 crore over the previous financial year. "The firm recorded one of its best annual performances ever in FY'20, which has come on the back of a similarly strong performance delivered in the preceding year," NIIT Technologies CEO Sudhir Singh said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

No personal info of any user has been proven to be at risk; no data or security breach: Aarogya Setu app team

The Aarogya Setu app team on Wednesday assured that no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk and there has been no data or security breach. The statement came after claims regarding data security issues were made by...

Online supermarket Ocado's revenue soars 40% in lockdown Britain

British online supermarket and technology company Ocado said on Wednesday retail revenue soared 40.4 year-on-year in its second quarter so far as shoppers in coronavirus lockdown sought deliveries to avoid venturing out. That growth compare...

FIR against unidentified youth for threatening Kalyan Singh

The cybercrime wing of the Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against an unidentified person who in a video message on WhatsApp had threatened former state chief minister Kalyan Singh. BJP legislator from Chharra Ravendra Pal Singh ...

Supreme Court set to hear Obamacare case argued by phone

The Supreme Courts third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act. The justices are hearing a dispute Wednesday about Trump administration rules that would ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020