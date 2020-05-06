Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIL's supply to power sector falls in March amid slump in coal demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:18 IST
CIL's supply to power sector falls in March amid slump in coal demand

The supply of coal to the power sector by state-owned CIL registered a decline of eight per cent to 42.30 million tonne in March in the wake of slump in the fuel demand due to lockdown. CIL dispatched 45.84 million tonne (MT) of coal in the corresponding month of 2018-19, the coal ministry said in its latest report to the Cabinet. In 2019-20, the supply of fuel by Coal India Ltd (CIL) to the power sector dropped by six per cent to 463 MT as compared to 491.5 MT in 2018-19.

CIL, the world's largest coal producing company, is a major supplier of the dry fuel to the power sector in India. The coal supply by state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) to the power sector also dropped by 19 per cent to 4.35 MT in March, over 5.35 MT in the year-ago period.

In 2019-20, SCCL dispatched 52.95 MT of coal as compared to 55.38 MT in the previous fiscal, registering a decline of 4.4 per cent. With the power sector, a major consumer of the dry fuel, witnessing almost 30 per cent drop in fuel consumption amid the lockdown, CIL has shifted its focus to overburden removal -- the process of removing the top soil and rock to expose coal seams in its open cast mines.

The enhancement in overburden removal will enable CIL to accelerate production whenever the demand picks up and coal can be supplied to its customers at short notice. Over 95 per cent of CIL's production comes from its 171 open cast mines. The PSU removed 114.43 million cubic metres of overburden in its open cast mines in April 2020, as compared to 104.22 million cubic metres during the same period last year, registering an increase of 9.7 per cent.

A Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report said that as on April 30, 2020, there were 50.89 MT of coal stocked up at the power houses in India, enough to last for 31 days. CIL itself has a pit-head stock of about 76 MT as on April 30.

The PSU is in regular touch with its customers, especially in the southern states, and is pursuing them to increase the intake of domestic coal as a substitute for imported coal. CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, is eyeing one billion tonne of production by 2023-24..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

India Sotheby's International Realty appoints Vineet Nanda as director of new projects

India Sothebys International Realty on Wednesday said it has appointed Vineet Nanda as director - new projects.&#160; Nanda is an industry veteran with more than three decades of experience. Earlier he was with Omaxe, Central Park and M3M....

Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit declines 64 pc to Rs 96.93 cr

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 63.57 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 96.93 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 266.09 crore for the corre...

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no casualties reported - TV

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Irans western province of Lorestan on Wednesday, Iranian state TV reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties. The quake was at a depth of 7 km 4.4 miles, state TV said, and took...

MHA writes to W Bengal govt for not allowing cross land-border transportation, asks state to allow it immediately and submit report today

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Tuesday wrote a letter to the West Bengal Government asking the state to allow cross land-border transportation. Home Ministry has said that the state government is not allowing cross land-border tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020