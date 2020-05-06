Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro falls amid worries about ECB bond-buying

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:28 IST
FOREX-Euro falls amid worries about ECB bond-buying

The euro resumed its fall on Wednesday and the Japanese yen reached a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar after a court decision challenging German participation in the euro zone's stimulus programme. Germany's highest court on Tuesday gave the European Central Bank three months to justify purchases under its bond-buying programme, or lose the Bundesbank's participation in one of its main stimulus schemes.

The euro fell to a six-day low of $1.0816 on Wednesday . The common currency was last down 0.1% at $1.0825. The ECB is expected to be able to justify its bond purchases, so the German court decision is unlikely to derail the euro zone's stimulus programme. But the uncertainty is only the latest strain on Europe's teetering coronavirus response and undermines the euro zone project and the euro.

Athanasios Vamvakidis, head of G10 currency strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said he expected the euro to weaken further amid a weaker global outlook, a more severe euro zone recession than others expect, a weaker euro zone macro policy response and low oil prices. The fact that speculators are now long the euro also undermines its current levels, he said. "We expect euro/dollar to weaken in the months ahead," Vamvakidis said, adding that the saw the euro falling to as low as between $1.02 and $1.05 "with risks to the downside."

A declining euro helped Scandinavian currencies regain some strength. The Swedish crown rose to a two-month high versus the euro and the Norwegian crown reached a one-month high against the euro. The yen rose 0.2% to 106.35, having earlier reached 106.20, its strongest since March 17.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump again pressed China about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. Traders will be watching the IHS Markit's final euro zone composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for April at 0800 GMT, which is expected by Reuters economists to be confirmed at 13.50.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

India Sotheby's International Realty appoints Vineet Nanda as director of new projects

India Sothebys International Realty on Wednesday said it has appointed Vineet Nanda as director - new projects.&#160; Nanda is an industry veteran with more than three decades of experience. Earlier he was with Omaxe, Central Park and M3M....

Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit declines 64 pc to Rs 96.93 cr

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 63.57 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 96.93 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 266.09 crore for the corre...

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no casualties reported - TV

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Irans western province of Lorestan on Wednesday, Iranian state TV reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties. The quake was at a depth of 7 km 4.4 miles, state TV said, and took...

MHA writes to W Bengal govt for not allowing cross land-border transportation, asks state to allow it immediately and submit report today

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Tuesday wrote a letter to the West Bengal Government asking the state to allow cross land-border transportation. Home Ministry has said that the state government is not allowing cross land-border tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020