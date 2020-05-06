Left Menu
PNB Housing Fin signs pact with IIT-D to develop PPE kits for healthcare workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:27 IST
PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with IIT-Delhi for developing sustainable and reusable personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for healthcare workers

Under the agreement, the PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBHFL) will support research and development of a unique prototype material to be used in manufacturing sustainable (washable and reusable) PPE surgical gowns and masks.   The PPE kits developed will then be supplied to government hospitals, PNBHFL said in a release

In managing patients afflicted with the highly-contagious COVID-19, healthcare workers rely heavily on PPE kits in protecting themselves from being infected or infecting others. But a shortage of PPE kits is exposing doctors, nurses and other frontline workers to the risk of infection while caring for COVID-19 patients.

