Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Coffee Q4 total income up 13 pc at Rs 523 crore

Tata Coffee, a subsidiary of Tata Global Beverages and Asia's largest integrated coffee company, has reported consolidated total income of Rs 523 crore in the January to March quarter compared to Rs 464 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:44 IST
Tata Coffee Q4 total income up 13 pc at Rs 523 crore
The company's two instant coffee manufacturing facilities have a combined installed capacity of 8,400 million tonnes.. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Coffee, a subsidiary of Tata Global Beverages and Asia's largest integrated coffee company, has reported consolidated total income of Rs 523 crore in the January to March quarter compared to Rs 464 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. The profit after tax was Rs 24 crore in Q4 FY20 against Rs 18 crore in Q4 FY19.

"Our instant coffee exports from India continue to be healthy and are running at full capacities. We have seen good performances across key geographies," said Managing Director Chacko P Thomas. He said the plantations were impacted by lower crop due to adverse weather conditions and infestation of pests. The Vietnam operations continue to grow stronger quarter-on-quarter.

But the company had to briefly suspend its operations in India due to COVID-19 as per government directives. The operations have since resumed and the units are functioning though with reduced capacities, with adequate safeguards keeping in mind the safety and health of employees as well as customers.

The company continues to monitor the evolving situation, said Thomas. Tata Coffee produces 8,000 to 10,000 million tonnes of shade-grown Arabica and Robusta coffees at 19 estates in south India. Its two instant coffee manufacturing facilities have a combined installed capacity of 8,400 million tonnes.

lt exports green coffee to 40 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai developer Nakheel slashes salaries due to coronavirus crisis

Dubai property developer Nakheel has slashed salaries by as much as 50 as it tries to weather the coronavirus crisis, according to an internal email seen by Reuters, and its chief executive resigned in March, a spokeswoman said. Dubai has f...

UK's `Captain Tom' inspires campaign by 97-year-old Russian

Inspired by 99-year-old Briton Tom Moores multi-million-pound charity walk, a Russian fellow World War II veteran has launched her own effort to gather contributions for the families of doctors and nurses who have died of COVID-19. Zinaida ...

Malaysia reports 45 new coronavirus cases; one death

Malaysia reported 45 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the cumulative total to 6,428 infections.The health ministry also reported one new death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 107...

Hizbul Mujahideen's commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in encounter in J-K's Beighpora

In a major success for India, security forces have eliminated Hizbul Mujahideens top leader and Jammu and Kashmir commander Riyaz Naikoo. He was active in the Valley for almost eight years. Top officials involved in the operation claim that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020