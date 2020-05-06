Tata Coffee Q4 total income up 13 pc at Rs 523 crore

Tata Coffee, a subsidiary of Tata Global Beverages and Asia's largest integrated coffee company, has reported consolidated total income of Rs 523 crore in the January to March quarter compared to Rs 464 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. The profit after tax was Rs 24 crore in Q4 FY20 against Rs 18 crore in Q4 FY19.

"Our instant coffee exports from India continue to be healthy and are running at full capacities. We have seen good performances across key geographies," said Managing Director Chacko P Thomas. He said the plantations were impacted by lower crop due to adverse weather conditions and infestation of pests. The Vietnam operations continue to grow stronger quarter-on-quarter.

But the company had to briefly suspend its operations in India due to COVID-19 as per government directives. The operations have since resumed and the units are functioning though with reduced capacities, with adequate safeguards keeping in mind the safety and health of employees as well as customers.

The company continues to monitor the evolving situation, said Thomas. Tata Coffee produces 8,000 to 10,000 million tonnes of shade-grown Arabica and Robusta coffees at 19 estates in south India. Its two instant coffee manufacturing facilities have a combined installed capacity of 8,400 million tonnes.

lt exports green coffee to 40 countries in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. (ANI)