Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit declines 64 pc to Rs 96.93 cr

PTI | Mavelikkara | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:49 IST
Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 63.57 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 96.93 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 266.09 crore for the corresponding quarter a year-ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated total income income for the quarter increased by 2 per cent to Rs 13,698 crores as against Rs 13,473 crore during the year-ago period. The total expenses of the company rose to Rs 13,711.98 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 12,975.30 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

The company in a statement said: "The PAT attributable to owners for Q4FY 20 was Rs 61 crores vs Rs 283 crores in Q4 FY 19". "Adani Enterprises Limited has always strived towards nation building through its business endeavours which focuses on creating excellent infrastructure capabilities to accelerate the growth.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic has brought things to a halt, we at Adani will persistently support our fellow Indians through these testing times. We aim to emerge stronger once situations normalize. The emphasis will be on continued incubation of future businesses and create value for our stakeholders in the long term," the group's Chairman Gautam Adani said..

