European shares inch higher on support from healthcare

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:54 IST
European shares edged higher on Wednesday, riding on gains in the healthcare sector, but sentiment was subdued as weak data and simmering U.S.-China tensions added to doubts about a swift economic recovery even as many countries eased lockdowns.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% as healthcare stocks gained on the back of better-than-expected quarterly results from Denmark's Novo Nordisk and German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care. Shares in UK-listed AstraZeneca jumped 1.5% after the U.S. FDA approved its diabetes drug as a treatment for heart failure.

Cyclical sectors more exposed to global growth such as travel, oil and gas, and retailers fell between 0.5% and 1.1%, limiting gains on the STOXX 600. European shares have climbed 25% since mid-March lows as policymakers pumped trillions of dollars into the global economy to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic and on signs that the disease may finally be near its peak as hard-hit countries including Italy and Spain relaxed restrictions.

"It's not a straight line exit from the lockdown," said Daniel McDonagh, head of European portfolio management team at Pyrford International, part of BMO Global Asset Management. "We've corporates struggling to remain viable and that really will have a strong countereffect on some of that government support."

The global mood also remained fragile as U.S. President Donald Trump again took aim at China, urging it to be transparent about the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, data showed orders for German industrial goods collapsed in March to their lowest level since records began in 1991 as the coronavirus slashed demand for goods from Europe's biggest economy.

Shares in Norwegian Air slumped 9.8% after the company said it would sell new shares at a 79% discount to the latest traded price in a move to boost equity and qualify for Norway's aid package. Norwegian oil firm Aker BP dropped 2.5% on announcing a cut in its quarterly dividend payments by two-thirds due to the pandemic and the plunge in crude prices.

BMW AG fell 3% as it cut its full-year forecast due to the impact of the coronavirus. Earnings for companies listed on the STOXX 600 index are expected to drop by 30.6% in the first quarter and a sharper 44.9% in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares in Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox rose 8% as it raised 375 million pounds through a share placement to take advantage of a rise in premium rates.

