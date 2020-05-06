Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro falls amid worries about ECB bond-buying

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:23 IST
FOREX-Euro falls amid worries about ECB bond-buying

The euro resumed its decline on Wednesday and the Japanese yen reached a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar after a court decision challenged German participation in the euro zone's stimulus programme. Germany's highest court on Tuesday gave the European Central Bank three months to justify purchases under its bond-buying programme, or lose the Bundesbank's participation in one of its main stimulus schemes.

The euro fell to a near two-week low of $1.0786 on Wednesday . The common currency was last down 0.4% at $1.0795. The ECB is expected to be able to justify its bond purchases, so the German court decision is unlikely to derail the euro zone's stimulus efforts. But the uncertainty is only the latest strain on Europe's teetering coronavirus response and undermines the euro zone project and the euro.

Athanasios Vamvakidis, head of G10 currency strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said he expected the euro to weaken further amid a weaker global outlook, a more severe euro zone recession than others expect, a weaker euro zone macro policy response and low oil prices. Euro zone business activity almost ground to a halt last month as government-imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus forced factories, shops and restaurants to close and recreation to cease, a survey showed.

In addition, retail sales in the euro zone suffered their largest decline on record in March. The fact that speculators are now long the euro also undermines its current levels, Vamvakidis said. Leveraged funds have trimmed their long positions on the euro, but the number of longs is still close to their two-year highs.

"We expect euro/dollar to weaken in the months ahead," Vamvakidis said, adding that the saw the euro falling to as low as between $1.02 and $1.05 "with risks to the downside." A declining euro helped Scandinavian currencies regain some strength. The Swedish crown rose to a two-month high versus the euro and the Norwegian crown reached a one-month high against the euro.

The yen rose 0.2% to 106.20, its strongest since March 17 .

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures rise on optimism around easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors turned hopeful of a pickup in business activity with several countries and U.S. states relaxing coronavirus-induced curbs.After plunging to 2016-lows in March as the sweeping lockdown ...

Cannabis users rush to darknet to stock up for lockdowns, EU report says

Cannabis users appear to be stocking up via the darknet to avoid shortages while under lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak, the European drug agency said in a report.The Lisbon-based agency analysed thousands of reviews on three major ...

COVID-19: Passengers coming to Delhi airport from abroad to be quarantined at paid facility for 14 days, as per Delhi govt order.

COVID-19 Passengers coming to Delhi airport from abroad to be quarantined at paid facility for 14 days, as per Delhi govt order....

Complete lockdwon in Chhattisgarh on weekends this month

There will be a complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh on all week-ends -- Saturday and Sunday -- in May to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. Only the shops selling essential items will remain open.Home Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020