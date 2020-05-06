Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP hikes petrol price by Rs 2/L, diesel by Rs 1/L

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:32 IST
UP hikes petrol price by Rs 2/L, diesel by Rs 1/L

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved a hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, a state minister said

Briefing reporters after the state cabinet meeting here, Uttar Pradesh Finance minister Suresh Khanna said, "The UP government has increased the price of petrol by Rs 2 per litre, and that of diesel by Rs 1 per litre." He added, "Petrol will now cost Rs 73.91 per litre in UP, while diesel will be available at Rs 63.86 per litre. The hiked prices will come into effect from midnight today." The move follows the Centre's decision on Tuesday to increase excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 10 per litre and Rs 13 per litre for diesel. The hike, however, did not push up fuel prices as global oil prices have dropped to a nearly two-decade low. The cash-strapped government will gain close to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in additional revenues this fiscal from a record increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures rise on optimism around easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors turned hopeful of a pickup in business activity with several countries and U.S. states relaxing coronavirus-induced curbs.After plunging to 2016-lows in March as the sweeping lockdown ...

Cannabis users rush to darknet to stock up for lockdowns, EU report says

Cannabis users appear to be stocking up via the darknet to avoid shortages while under lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak, the European drug agency said in a report.The Lisbon-based agency analysed thousands of reviews on three major ...

COVID-19: Passengers coming to Delhi airport from abroad to be quarantined at paid facility for 14 days, as per Delhi govt order.

COVID-19 Passengers coming to Delhi airport from abroad to be quarantined at paid facility for 14 days, as per Delhi govt order....

Complete lockdwon in Chhattisgarh on weekends this month

There will be a complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh on all week-ends -- Saturday and Sunday -- in May to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. Only the shops selling essential items will remain open.Home Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020