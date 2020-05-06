TVS Motor resumes operations across plants in India

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has resumed operations at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country. The company has commenced operations in India across all factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

"A comprehensive preparedness manual has been designed for employees to ensure complete adherence to necessary safety guidelines to help minimise the spread of the virus," TVS Motor Company said in a statement. Besides plants in India, the company has a facility in Indonesia as well.

The company has undertaken exhaustive measures at its all facilities to ensure safe workplace for employees with appropriate social distancing and highest standards of hygiene, it added. Work from Home option also continues for certain category of people, in adherence to respective state government guidelines, the company said.