TVS Motor resumes operations across plants in India

TVS Motor resumes operations across plants in IndiaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:07 IST
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has resumed operations at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country. The company has commenced operations in India across all factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
"A comprehensive preparedness manual has been designed for employees to ensure complete adherence to necessary safety guidelines to help minimise the spread of the virus," TVS Motor Company said in a statement. Besides plants in India, the company has a facility in Indonesia as well.
The company has undertaken exhaustive measures at its all facilities to ensure safe workplace for employees with appropriate social distancing and highest standards of hygiene, it added. Work from Home option also continues for certain category of people, in adherence to respective state government guidelines, the company said.
- READ MORE ON:
- TVS Motor Company
- India
- Hosur
- Nalagarh
- Mysuru
- Indonesia
- Work from Home
ALSO READ
Indian-American appointed to US science board
SPECIAL REPORT-India's migrant workers fall through cracks in coronavirus lockdown
Time for India to think long-term during COVID19 crisis: Arvind Panagariya
Indian peacekeepers continue to provide humanitarian, healthcare assistance amidst COVID-19 threat
Post-COVID-19 world could be blessing in disguise for Indian sports: Abhinav Bindra