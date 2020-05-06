Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winvesta Taps DriveWealth to Offer Indian Investors Access to U.S. Securities

PTI | Chatham | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:50 IST
Winvesta Taps DriveWealth to Offer Indian Investors Access to U.S. Securities

Launch of New Global Investment Platform Winvesta During National Lockdown in India Leverages DriveWealth Technology, Brokerage Execution Services CHATHAM, New Jersey, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth, LLC, a U.S. based leader in global digital trading technology, announced today a partnership with Winvesta Ltd, a newly launched UK-based global investment platform with operations in India and the U.S. Employing DriveWealth's proven technology, Winvesta is now offering U.S. stock market access via a mobile app to investors across India, enabling them to invest in their favorite companies. Winvesta clients will also have access to real-time fractional shares in familiar U.S. brands, an offering that DriveWealth has pioneered. Winvesta has launched its app thus far via Android, which notably has a 95% market share in India, where nearly 75% of online activity takes place on mobile phones. The firm also plans to roll out its technology, supported by the DriveWealth partnership, in the UK later this year.

"It's astonishing that less than 0.1% of Indian wealth is invested beyond its borders," said Swastik Nigam, Founder and CEO of Winvesta. "The impact COVID-19 has had on Indian portfolios and the quick resurgence of the U.S. markets has demonstrated the trouble of maintaining a home bias. Partnering with DriveWealth is an important first step in making global investment access easier for resident Indians. DriveWealth's API-based technology and Winvesta's tech team have successfully delivered and gone live with our offering on U.S. securities in the middle of extremely strenuous circumstances. Winvesta aims to be the quickest and most economical way for Indians to access international investments, powered by a great set of partners like DriveWealth and beautiful product design." DriveWealth CEO Robert Cortright said: "We are delighted to provide our technology and infrastructure to Winvesta to enable the firm to bring investors throughout India straightforward access to U.S. stocks in an affordable manner, without the need for minimum balances, high transaction costs or full share quantities. Investors across the world have become more aware than ever of the importance of balancing their portfolios among different assets, and we're pleased to play a role in helping to facilitate global diversification for investors outside the U.S. through partnerships like this one with Winvesta." DriveWealth has forged partnerships globally on six continents, including numerous recent agreements to increase affordable access to the U.S. markets to investors of all sizes in India, the U.S., Nigeria and Brazil, as well as in Europe through a groundbreaking offering with Revolut. The firm offers partners such as Winvesta its unique investing technology, along with a customizable suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) that they can leverage to enhance their services. DriveWealth, which launched its patent-pending real-time fractional share trading capabilities in 2016, was founded with the mission to democratize investing in the U.S. stock market. About DriveWealth DriveWealth Holdings, Inc., wholly owns DriveWealth, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. DriveWealth, LLC is a licensed carrying and self-clearing broker offering digital brokerage solutions to broker-dealers, advisors and online partners worldwide through its proprietary investment platform. DriveWealth, LLC delivers access to the U.S. securities markets along with an array of digital products that power both emerging and established financial companies. For more information, please visit DriveWealth.com.

About Winvesta Founded by former Deutsche Bank veteran traders Swastik Nigam and Prateek Jain, Winvesta Ltd is an appointed representative of RiskSave Technologies Ltd., which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), UK. Winvesta offers a global investment platform for those in India. Winvesta's product suite includes U.S. stock trading and international banking facilities (coming soon). The international multi-currency account will enable users to have accounts in GBP, EUR and USD, which will facilitate alternate investments like international real estate. Using Winvesta's regulatory status and technology partnerships, users can open the U.S. brokerage and multi-currency accounts in as little as 15 minutes. For more information, please visit Winvesta. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783298/DriveWealth_Logo.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164304/Winvesta_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says coronavirus aid workers to start returning from Italy from May 7 -Ifax

Russian soldiers and medical workers providing coronavirus assistance in Italy will start returning to Russia from Thursday, the Interfax news agency cited Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying on Wednesday.Russia began sending doctors, ...

UK education tech firm expands online courses in India

A UK-based education technology company has announced plans to expand its online courses available across international schools in India from September. Pamoja said it will offer a range of new online Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge Interna...

Hizb's de facto chief killed by security forces, pvt phones and mobile internet suspended in Valley

Terror group Hizbul Mujahideens de facto chief Reyaz Naikoo, on the run for eight years, was killed on Wednesday by security forces in his village in Kashmirs Pulwama district, police said. Anticipating a law and order problem, authorities ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after data shows record job losses

U.S. stocks futures pared gains after ADPs report showed the private sector lost a record 20 million jobs in April.At 818 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 76 points, or 0.32. SP 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.37 and Nasdaq 100 e-minis we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020