Motorcycling-Martin recovers from early setback to win Austrian sprint and retake championship lead

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 20:07 IST
Motorcycling-Martin recovers from early setback to win Austrian sprint and retake championship lead

Aprilia's Jorge Martin ​made an extraordinary recovery ​from a chaotic opening-lap ‌battle with ​world championship rival Marc Marquez to win the Austrian Grand Prix sprint from ‌pole position on Saturday and reclaim the championship lead. Martin, who had stormed to the MotoGP pole position ahead of reigning champion Marquez's ‌Ducati earlier on Saturday, finished ahead of Marquez to claim ‌his 20th sprint victory, after KTM's Pedro Acosta crashed out while leading late in the race.

The 28-year-old Martin, the 2024 MotoGP champion, now has 286 ⁠points ​in the standings, ⁠three ahead of Spanish compatriot Marquez going into Sunday's Grand Prix at ⁠the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Martin's race appeared to unravel in the ​opening corners when he was forced on to the defensive ⁠by seven-time MotoGP champion Marquez, running wide and dropping to eighth on ⁠the ​first lap.

Acosta seized the opportunity to take command and opened up a lead of nearly three seconds, only to crash ⁠out with about three laps remaining. Martin, meanwhile, carved his way back ⁠through the ⁠pack to secure a remarkable victory.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, third in the championship standings, completed the podium.

TRENDING

1
Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Billions Use Traditional Medicine: WHO Pushes to Close Research Funding Gap

Global
2
Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Trump's Battle with the Airwaves: A Broadcast Controversy

Global
3
Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Syrian Ex-Official Sentenced for Torture in U.S. Landmark Case

Global
4
Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Vinegar Attack on Ilhan Omar: A Symptom of Political Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Portugal’s Accessible Tourism Research Booms, but Travel Barriers Remain Uneven

Same Medical Research, Different Conversations: Clinical Trials on Bluesky and X

Following Money: South Africa’s Trade Gaps Point to Possible Illicit Flows

Money at Light Speed: How Digital Banking Is Rewriting Financial Stability Across Asia-Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026