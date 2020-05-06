Left Menu
Singapore's Mustafa Centre re-opens partially after coronavirus disinfection

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:55 IST
Singapore's Indian-origin megamall Mustafa Centre reopened its supermarket on Wednesday, more than a month after it was closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Singapore has a total of 20,198 coronavirus cases with 18 deaths so far. A total of 124 coronavirus cases have been linked to the popular mall as of May 3, reported Channel News Asia.

Apart from the supermarket, all other sections of the mall, which sell clothes, shoes and electronics among other items, including products made in India, will remain shut as part restrictions in the "circuit breaker" period, the channel reported. The mall's managing director Mustaq Ahmad said the supermarket, which is spread across 55,000 sq ft, reopened after the management received approval from the authorities following inspections.

"We have put in the necessary measures to make sure that Mustafa is safe, including limiting the number of people inside. We have a system that monitors the numbers," he said. Shoppers at Mustafa Centre have to furnish either their passport or National Registration Identity Card before they are allowed to enter the shopping centre.

A maximum of 325 people are allowed in the supermarket at any one time, he said. The management has also put in place other safe-distancing measures, such as tape on the ground to space customers apart at cash counters.

Like at other supermarkets across the country, the customers will also need to have their identity cards scanned and their temperature checked, Ahmad said. The number of entry and exit doors have also been reduced from six entrances and exits to only one entrance and two exits to monitor the movement of customers.

About 100 employees will be working at the supermarket in shifts, Ahmad told the channel. On April 2, the health ministry announced that Mustafa Centre was a COVID-19 cluster, with 11 cases linked to it at the time.

Soon after, the mall announced that it would close for at least two weeks, while it underwent disinfection. The management was also advised by the ministry to keep the mall closed for two incubation periods, or 28 days, Ahmad said.

